Haivision is promising broadcast customers that they will now have greater flexibility for live broadcast contribution with Aviwest mobile video transmitters supporting SRT as part of its complete product portfolio.
The company closed the acquisition of Aviwest in April 2022, enabling it to incorporate Aviwest’s patented network bonding technology across its products, taking advantage of the Emmy award winning Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) and Aviwest Safe Stream Transport (SST) network transport protocols.
Originally developed by Haivision, SRT optimises real-time streaming across unpredictable networks. Widely adopted by the media and entertainment industry, SRT provides television broadcasters with a secure and reliable solution for low-latency video contribution over the internet. SRT includes low-latency packet loss recovery and AES 128/256-bit encryption for end-to-end security. Adding the SRT protocol for streaming over fixed IP networks to SST, designed for cellular transmission of high-quality live video, is said to dramatically improve interoperability with live broadcast production equipment and remote production workflows that include a mix of mobile and wired video contribution.
Haivision’s video contribution solutions portfolio also include 5G transmission, mobile video contribution, and network bonding technology. Introducing SRT support to the Aviwest PRO, AIR, and RACK series now allows for interoperability with the complete Haivision product portfolio and other SRT-enabled solutions. This allows Aviwest devices to be used alongside other Haivision broadcast technology in a wide variety of broadcast production scenarios, including multi-camera remote production, cloud contribution and distribution, and collaborative decentralised workflows.
“In just two months since the acquisition of Aviwest, we have already made great strides in executing on our vision of delivering end-to-end technology solutions that will power the future of live broadcast,” said Haivision CEO and president Mirko Wicha. “We are excited to see our technologies coming together and firmly believe that the combined strength of our solutions will empower our customers’ success.”
