Thema America and Kanal D International joint venture Kanal D Drama, which offers Turkish content for US Hispanic audiences, is claiming a coup with an exclusive first-window, grand premiere of romantic comedy Amor De Mi Vida.
The new series will debut on 20 June Kanal D Drama’s broadcast channel and on the Kanal D Drama app. It follows Gokçe, a woman in her thirties who works in an advertising agency. Seeing that her friends are getting married one by one, she begins to worry that she is alone. Yet she is in love with her boss Demir, a young man who runs her father's agency. After several failed romances, Demir is tired of attracting women who are interested in him only for his fame and fortune. Although he longs to find a special woman who is not interested in his fortune, he doesn’t see that Gokçe is right there and is in love with him.
The scriptwriters are Ekin Atalar and Gokhan Horzum, with the leading roles played by Hande Doğandemir as Gokçe, Serkan Çayoğlu as Demir, and Berk Hakman as Kaan.
“Amor De Mi Vida will immediately resonate with our audience in the US, because it is a very visually appealing story with a universal plot, which is easy to understand and follow,” said Francheska León de la Barra, marketing director for Kanal D Drama in the US and Latin America.
“Spanish-speaking viewers look to our Turkish series for an alternative entertainment product with the kind of highly appealing script that is characteristic of this genre, and which skillfully develops its traditional romantic concept, which captivates female viewers.”
The scriptwriters are Ekin Atalar and Gokhan Horzum, with the leading roles played by Hande Doğandemir as Gokçe, Serkan Çayoğlu as Demir, and Berk Hakman as Kaan.
“Amor De Mi Vida will immediately resonate with our audience in the US, because it is a very visually appealing story with a universal plot, which is easy to understand and follow,” said Francheska León de la Barra, marketing director for Kanal D Drama in the US and Latin America.
“Spanish-speaking viewers look to our Turkish series for an alternative entertainment product with the kind of highly appealing script that is characteristic of this genre, and which skillfully develops its traditional romantic concept, which captivates female viewers.”