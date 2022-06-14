With the intention of upselling its free AVOD users to its SVOD packages, MBC Group-owned Shahid is deploying the Think360 personalised content discovery and viewer engagement platform from ThinkAnalytics for its streaming service.
Shahid, said to be the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform, will go live with Think360 in the summer of 2022, with support for Arabic, English and French languages. It will support Shahid’s customer acquisition and content monetisation goals by enabling new upselling techniques and increasing viewer engagement with multiscreen content discovery.
Think360, which will be a fully managed service supported by ThinkAnalytics on AWS, will play a key role in supporting MBC’s growth targets as it aims to maintain Shahid’s position as the region’s top premium streaming provider and the exclusive home of WWE content. In addition to its presence in MENA, Shahid is also available internationally in markets including Australia, France, the UK and North America.
Shahid will showcase its free content as well as recommend the premium content, personalised to each user of its free Shahid service, with the goal of upselling these viewers to its premium SVOD service which includes Shahid VIP and Shahid VIP + Sports.
“We are immensely proud of what we have already achieved with Shahid and Shahid VIP, and we attribute much of this success to MBC GROUP’s investment in great local and international content, including a recent deal to become the new home of WWE in the region,” Natasha Matos-Hemingway, chief commercial and marketing officer (VOD) at MBC Group. “But to stay ahead of the game, we need new ways to improve our service, delight with our customer experience and ultimately to better monetise our content. We selected ThinkAnalytics as our partner for its best-of-breed recommendations engine and analytics, as well as the company’s experience in the industry.”
ThinkAnalytics says that by making it easy for Shahid viewers to find content from its library with a new search function and fully personalised recommendations showcasing the depth of its VOD catalogue, it can increase users average watch time, and result in higher engagement across both free and premium services.
ThinkAnalytics noted that features that influenced Shahid’s decision were Think360’s advanced search and dynamic personalisation capabilities integrated with rich analytics and performance reporting through ThinkInsight and ThinkUX. Control of the user experience with continual improvement through ThinkInsight’s A/B testing and ThinkEditorial’s ability to combine editorial expertise with machine learning algorithms was also said to be key.
