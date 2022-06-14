As the new streaming service prepares for launch later in 2022 across more than 20 European markets, Sky Showtime has made three additions to its executive leadership team including a new head of programming and regional general manager for Iberia.
SkyShowtime will feature curated entertainment from leading global studios and storytellers including television premieres of first-run theatrical films from Paramount and Universal; new scripted series from Showtime, Paramount+, Sky Studios and Peacock; local original programming; kids and family programming from Nickelodeon, DreamWorks and Illumination; and a rich library offering across all genres. It will ultimately be available in Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.
It will also act as a complement to the Paramount+ partnership with Sky in the UK, Italy, and Germany.
Leading the new hires is Jon Farrar (pictured left) who has been named head of programming, joining from BBC Studios, where he led their direct-to-consumer programming strategy in his dual role as global VOD director and editor-in-chief of BBC Select, the BBC’s first-ever branded SVOD service in North America. He was also part of the team that developed BritBox, the streaming joint venture between BBC Studios and ITV.
Reporting to SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan, Farrar will be responsible for programming strategy, overseeing the service’s top-quality pipeline of partner studio content, and building a world-class programming team across SkyShowtime’s markets to develop original and local content. Farrar will also lead the acquisitions, scheduling and editorial, and content operations functions.
Raquel Berzosa (pictured right) has been appointed as regional general manager for Iberia, responsible for expanding SkyShowtime in Spain and Portugal, building, and leading the regional distribution and partnerships group, and overseeing marketing and content across Iberia. She joins from NBCUniversal International Networks & DTC, where she was vice president, affiliate sales & country lead, Iberia. Her track record includes working in the entertainment industry and has experience negotiating with partners in Spain and Portugal, including launching the Universal+ on demand service. Berzosa’s appointment completes SkyShowtime’s regional leadership.
Commenting on the appointments Sarhan said: “A company’s greatest resource is its people and one of my top priorities has been to recruit individuals with a record of proven leadership to join SkyShowtime. These three talented individuals are all accomplished leaders who put people first—from our subscribers to our teammates—and I am proud that they will be joining us as we build the next great streaming service for Europe.”
Completing the hires is Richard Thurston who joins SkyShowtime as chief human resources officer and who will lead the HR team and support the leadership team in building what is intended to be an “inclusive, thriving culture.” Thurston joins the team after 10 years at Sky where he held several leadership roles, including his most recent Group role as HR director and was instrumental in shaping Sky’s Group operating model.
