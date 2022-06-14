Leading e-sports entertainment company BLAST has expanded its global broadcast reach after agreeing a media rights partnership for 2022 with sports entertainment company DAZN Group.
The partnership is designed to amplify BLAST Premier, the world's leading Counter-Strike tournament series, hosting the best players and teams, offering opportunities to regions across the globe and crowning the world champions of CS:GO. Up to 32 of the world’s best teams take part in the seven BLAST Premier events across the year with a combined prize pool of $2.475 million.
The new rights partnership will see DAZN broadcast BLAST Premier’s remaining five events of the year including the Spring, Fall and World Finals that are all set to be hosted in major arenas in key locations around the world. This will mean the global Counter-Strike tournament will be available across over 100 of DAZN’s territories, live and on-demand, including the UK, Japan and the US. DAZN will broadcast the Spring Final from 15-19 June, which will be hosted in Lisbon’s Altice Arena - the biggest indoor arena in Portugal and one of the biggest in Europe.
“We’re thrilled to team up with one of the world’s biggest and most respected sports streaming services in DAZN Alexander Lewin, VP of distribution and programming at BLAST. “Our overarching aim is always to ensure BLAST Premier is available and accessible in as many regions around the world as possible, this partnership is helping us to achieve that goal with BLAST now broadcast in 154 territories and in 25 languages. Our partnership with DAZN in over 100 markets is testament to the current global demand for BLAST Premier and the high production quality.”
“DAZN is committed to making a broad range of sport more accessible to an ever-increasing number of fans and this is a great opportunity to partner with BLAST Premier and broadcast the Counter-Strike tournament series on our platform,” added Tom Burrows, EVP Rights, DAZN Group. “There is a fast-growing market for esports and the series is a great fit for DAZN while we continue to expand our offering and become the ultimate sports destination platform for fans.
