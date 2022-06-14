In what is said to be a significant step that will expand the video workflow and delivery firm’s capabilities across the advertising workflow, Peach has announced the acquisition of SaaS creative and campaign automation platform Cape.
Co-founded in 2019 by Michiel Blonk and Eelco Van De Wiel, Cape’s software is, said the company, designed to “supercharge” the creative workflow such as easy creative versioning for display, social, video and DOOH, approval flows, user collaboration, data feed management and publishing to social and ad platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok, Pinterest, Meta for Business, Google Ads, CM360 and DV360.
Cape is launching new capabilities for multi-variant testing, reporting, asset management, campaign planning, smart visual analysis and much more. Its products are used by such brands as Basic-Fit, Just Eat Takeaway.com and Philips.
Offering a rationale for the acquisition, Peach noted that the advertising ecosystem has become deeply complex over the last 20 years, with demand for ever more content, leading to highly time-consuming workflows. It added that digital campaigns take weeks to activate, yet run routinely late, leading to high costs — additional fees, failed media plans and delayed campaigns, to name a few. Peach says that it aims to fix these issues through product innovation while the acquisitions of Cape and of Advalidation in 2021will accelerate this mission.
“This is a major acquisition for Peach: it adds key capabilities across the creative workflow helping us fulfil our mission to further simplify and automate how advertising works,” said Peach chief product and technology officer Doug Conely.
“The Cape team will become an integral part of our global organisation. In the short term our goals are to accelerate the continuing innovation trajectory of the product for users and to bring those product benefits to more clients via our existing international footprint. Longer term, we see opportunities for further automation between Peach products and our ecosystem partners to help brands, agencies, and media owners alike.”
“Everyone working in digital advertising knows there are huge opportunities in creating campaigns more efficiently, optimising ad-performance, and building campaigns that are truly cross-channel,” added Blonk. “Our mission is to make it as easy as possible to get campaigns live superfast — and in Peach we recognise kindred spirits. With their 25 years of expertise and reputation for innovation, this acquisition will help us further supercharge our growth from our backyard in Benelux to the rest of the world — and give us the freedom to build an even greater product.”
Cape is launching new capabilities for multi-variant testing, reporting, asset management, campaign planning, smart visual analysis and much more. Its products are used by such brands as Basic-Fit, Just Eat Takeaway.com and Philips.
Offering a rationale for the acquisition, Peach noted that the advertising ecosystem has become deeply complex over the last 20 years, with demand for ever more content, leading to highly time-consuming workflows. It added that digital campaigns take weeks to activate, yet run routinely late, leading to high costs — additional fees, failed media plans and delayed campaigns, to name a few. Peach says that it aims to fix these issues through product innovation while the acquisitions of Cape and of Advalidation in 2021will accelerate this mission.
“This is a major acquisition for Peach: it adds key capabilities across the creative workflow helping us fulfil our mission to further simplify and automate how advertising works,” said Peach chief product and technology officer Doug Conely.
“The Cape team will become an integral part of our global organisation. In the short term our goals are to accelerate the continuing innovation trajectory of the product for users and to bring those product benefits to more clients via our existing international footprint. Longer term, we see opportunities for further automation between Peach products and our ecosystem partners to help brands, agencies, and media owners alike.”
“Everyone working in digital advertising knows there are huge opportunities in creating campaigns more efficiently, optimising ad-performance, and building campaigns that are truly cross-channel,” added Blonk. “Our mission is to make it as easy as possible to get campaigns live superfast — and in Peach we recognise kindred spirits. With their 25 years of expertise and reputation for innovation, this acquisition will help us further supercharge our growth from our backyard in Benelux to the rest of the world — and give us the freedom to build an even greater product.”