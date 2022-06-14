ATP Media, the global sales, broadcast production and distribution arm of the ATP Tour tennis series has chosen cloud-based video solutions provider M2A Media to ensure the delivery of its live tournament feeds.
A global governing body of men’s professional tennis, the ATP’s mission is to serve tennis to a billion global fans from tournaments in Australia, Europe, the Americas and Asia. To meet its delivery needs, ATP Media required a solution to automate its use of AWS Media Services, while providing an operational managed service so as to centralise the acquisition and distribution of its live tournament feeds allowing it to scale delivery into multiple service providers with ease.
ATP Media chose M2A Media’s scalable IP transport product M2A Connect to manage the acquisition of streams from third party suppliers and their onward distribution, ensuring streams are adequately secured. M2A Connect also manages event-based routing and entitlements ensuring that the correct feeds are made available to the correct takers, including ATP Tennis TV (ATP Media’s direct to consumer OTT product) partners.
“We were looking for a trusted service provider to help us add a new layer to our broadcast operations in the cloud and have greatly enjoyed working with M2A Media to find a live video solution that fits our needs,” said Carolina Santos, head of broadcast operations and engineering at ATP Media explaining the deployment.
“M2A Connect is providing fantastic benefits to ATP Media. Our operations and scheduling capability is more streamlined and we now have live video workflows in the cloud in place that will allow for future growth. M2A’s knowledge of AWS Media Services and operational support really sets them apart and affords us even greater confidence in cloud technology.”
