As broadband penetration is set to reach almost 100% of US households by 2026, optical fibre networks will play the most significant role in the industry’s growth despite it being a market historically dominated by cable operators says research from Dataxis.
The study calculated that fibre-to-the-home networks will represent the vast majority of gained subscribers within the next five years and in 2026 should account for 25% of the total broadband market.
Dataxis believes that FTTH expansion will not solely be the result of telcos’ investing into the FTTH deployment, but also of legacy cable operators extending and upgrading their fixed networks to full-fibre premises. The study cited Altice USA’s plans to speed up its on-going deployment of fibre-optic lines, and its aim of passing 6.5 million households by the end of 2025.
Fixed wireless access (FWA) offers were also highlighted as playing their part in pushing further broadband penetration. Indeed, Dataxis stressed that they should not be overlooked, as the industry revealed the very differentiated strategies of the two most significant telcos in the country. Verizon and AT&T.
While the latter has spun off its WarnerMedia video business to focus on 5G and FTTH deployments, the former is betting big on fixed wireless. As of March 2022, Verizon grew its fixed wireless subscriber base to 433,000, including business subscribers, and plans add around 4 million more by 2025. FWA is all the more tipped for a swift increase since T-Mobile has joined Verizon in the battle, and intends to reach at least 8 million customers within the same time frame.
Dataxis concluded by noting that market share gains by FTTH and FWA should come mainly at the expense of DSL, while cable business will do better than resist, by maintaining its predominance with a 57% market share in 2026.
Dataxis believes that FTTH expansion will not solely be the result of telcos’ investing into the FTTH deployment, but also of legacy cable operators extending and upgrading their fixed networks to full-fibre premises. The study cited Altice USA’s plans to speed up its on-going deployment of fibre-optic lines, and its aim of passing 6.5 million households by the end of 2025.
Fixed wireless access (FWA) offers were also highlighted as playing their part in pushing further broadband penetration. Indeed, Dataxis stressed that they should not be overlooked, as the industry revealed the very differentiated strategies of the two most significant telcos in the country. Verizon and AT&T.
While the latter has spun off its WarnerMedia video business to focus on 5G and FTTH deployments, the former is betting big on fixed wireless. As of March 2022, Verizon grew its fixed wireless subscriber base to 433,000, including business subscribers, and plans add around 4 million more by 2025. FWA is all the more tipped for a swift increase since T-Mobile has joined Verizon in the battle, and intends to reach at least 8 million customers within the same time frame.
Dataxis concluded by noting that market share gains by FTTH and FWA should come mainly at the expense of DSL, while cable business will do better than resist, by maintaining its predominance with a 57% market share in 2026.