With high-definition now firmly established in the country, the Radio Televisión Española Institute, IRTVE, has embraced a complete technological upgrade to HD for its training facility located in Dehesa de la Villa in Madrid.
To fulfil its objectives, the Institute’s management has acquired a set of essential equipment, selecting modular infrastructure from Albalá Ingenieros as the ancillary equipment to incorporate at its centre.
This order forms part of a complete update of all the production equipment that RTVE has placed into service at its production centres and in its mobile units for the transition to high-definition.
The modules are designed and built by Albalá, coming from its TL2000 family, and see use in the generation of sync signals and as ancillary equipment for signal processing. The primary devices used are the GPS2000C01 GPS receiver, a high-stability time and frequency master that can govern other primary masters using either GNSS or via PTP. This module was designed for synchronisation of telecoms networks in general but in particular for digital television and radio broadcasting environments.
The HTG2000C01 module generates digital and analogue video reference signals in formats typically used in professional television studios. This device can generate two 3G/HD/SD-SDI digital video reference signals and one analogue video reference signal, each with different formats and timings.The ATG2000C01 module is a reference generator for analog and digital audio as well as timecode signals that can operate autonomously or locked to the internal 13.5 MHz reference signal from a UR2000 mounting frame if available. It also provides a tone generator with selectable frequency and level whose output is distributed over two analog outputs and two AES/EBU outputs.
The automated switches VCT2000C01, conceived to operate with analogue video signals (PAL, NTSC, Black Burst, Tri-level Sync, etc.) and digital video such as DVB-ASI or 3G/HD/SD-SDI transmitted over coaxial cabling and the ACT2000C01, designed to operate with balanced analogue audio or AES/EBU digital audio signals.
