As it further accelerates its distributor network across the country, producer, distributor and channel operator Blue Ant Media has launched a suite of free, ad-supported TV (FAST) programming on LG Channels in the US and Canada.
Blue Ant Media’s suite of FAST channels include the likes of Love Nature, the paranormal-themed channel HauntTV, Total Crime and Homeful. The launches wil give LG Channels audiences unlimited and free access to Blue Ant Media’s library of curated programming line-ups on each channel and grows its existing partnership with LG Electronics, which launched Love Nature in the U.S. in 2020.
In the US the true crime channel Total Crime and home renovation channel Homeful join wildlife and nature channel Love Nature on LG Channels. In Canada, LG Channels now includes Homeful, HauntTV and Total Crime’s sister channel, CrimeTime.
“We’re excited to bring our growing slate of free streaming offerings, full of exclusive content, to LG Channels’ audiences,” commented Jamie Schouela, president, global channels and media, Blue Ant Media. “Consumers can find the LG Channels app as soon as they power up their screen and engagement is growing quickly in both the US and Canada.”
LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service available on LG smart TVs, offering more than 350 channels and delivering a selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including films, TV shows, news, sports, children’s programmes.
