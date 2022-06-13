In a deal designed to elevate the sport and help it reach a new global audience, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) has selected Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to deliver a new vision for mountain biking.
Alongside the Olympic Games, the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup is said to form the pinnacle of the sport and sees the world’s best riders compete in multiple cross-country and downhill events throughout the season. Taken together, WBD’s cycling portfolio of content already features more than 200 professional events across road, track, BMX, cyclo-cross, mountain bike, as well as all Olympic cycling disciplines.
The new deal will see the leading global media and entertainment company combine all its assets and expertise to deliver what is said to be a completely new vision for the future of mountain biking. As well as using WBD’s scale and media platforms, the UCO will collaborate with two of the company’s specialist organisations. This will see global promoter and event management firm Discovery Sport Events join forces with the Enduro Sports Organisation (ESO Sports) to deliver the organisation, media production and broadcast, promotion and commercialisation of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup.
Discovery Sports Events will extend its relationship with the UCI to help promote the sport in support of further growing its global audience. ESO Sports, the owner and operator of the Enduro World Series and in whom WBD recently invested, will drive the project to globally unify mountain biking and elevate it to new levels, in collaboration with the UCI.
Building on mountain biking’s popularity, the new approach is also intended to bring innovations to the on-site and on-screen fan experience in order to continue growing the fanbase and improve the global footprint of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. Discovery Sports Events also partnered with the UCI as the founding global promoter who devised and delivered the game-changing UCI Track Champions League which launched in 2021.
“I am elated by our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, which will take our UCI Mountain Bike World Cup to the next level,” said UCI President David Lappartient. “Discovery Sports Events has already worked wonders with track cycling – thanks to the innovative UCI Track Champions League – and I know that the exciting discipline of mountain bike will also benefit from their expertise, their in-depth understanding of the expectations of athletes and fans, and the increased exposure that this partnership will bring. Mountain bike will get the impetus it deserves as we work together for the future of this vast and varied discipline.”
