After striking deals in Australia, New Zealand and Latin America, content, producer and distributor Beyond Rights has confirmed a series of new deals in Germany, with key broadcasters in the territory acquiring a wide range of factual content.
Leading the deals is Sky Deutschland which has acquired a package of close to 100 hours, led by Elizabeth (8 x 60’), the royal biography series that spans the 70-year reign of the British Queen, and The Prince and the Paedophile (1 x 60’), the topical story about her son, Prince Andrew.
Continuing with the British theme, the German broadcaster has also picked up two series of Inside British Airways (6 x 60’). Rounding out the package are World’s Greatest Palaces (10 x 60’ - pictured), Inside Secret Societies (6 x 60’), Nazi Murder Mysteries (6 x 60’), WW2: Witness to War (12 x 60’), four series of nature title Monkey Life (80 x 30’) and Pooch Perfect USA (8 x 60’), the American version of the competitive dog grooming show, hosted by Hollywood star Rebel Wilson.
RTL has acquired the new automotive, science and culture series Motor MythBusters (8 x 60’), which premieres on NITRO next week, while Discovery Germany has picked up all six series of Nightmare Tenants, Slum Landlords (71 x 60’). ZDF Studios has taken MH370: The Cover Up (2 x 60’), examining one of the greatest aviation mysteries of our time, as well as the second series of Underground Worlds (10 x 60’), which explores some of the planets most extraordinary subterranean structures – both natural and man-made.
In the last of the deals, Seven.One Entertainment Group has acquired the first three series of Undercut: Wooden Treasure (14 x 60’), which follows the dangerous and stressful work of lumberjacks in northern Italy, and the fourth, and latest, series of Massive Engineering Mistakes (10 x 60’).
“I am delighted to have concluded these deals with leading broadcasters in Germany and to have placed such a wide range of programming in the territory,” commented Lenneke de Jong, Beyond Rights’ SVP sales for Germany who was responsible for each of the deals. “It is particularly pleasing to see so much strong content from British independent producers, and about intrinsically British topics such as the Queen and British Airways, find new homes in one of Europe’s biggest and busiest television markets.”
