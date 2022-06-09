Having established itself delivering online sport, reaching nearly 95% of pay digital live-streaming TV households in the US, fuboTV has extended its offer though a deal with QVC.
The leading video commerce platform is the first livestream shopping channel on fuboTV, bringing 20 hours a day of live vCommerce programming, featuring premier brands and new products presented by celebrities and other personalities who also engage with customers in real-time across multiple platforms.
FuboTV, which has 1.06 million subscribers in North America (Q1 2022), is available across most connected and smart TVs, gaming consoles, mobile apps, tablets and the web. With the new launch, QVC is now available on the top subscription services for digital live streaming TV, which have a combined total of approximately 14 million subscribers in the US.
QVC reaches more than 200 million homes globally via its 12 broadcast networks and reaches millions more via multiple streaming services, websites, mobile apps and social pages.
The new launch is said to reflect QVC's continued strategic initiative to expand the reach of its original broadcast and streaming vCommerce experiences across new media and digital platforms, which include over-the-top devices and services, shoppable apps, social media, digital over-the-air networks, mobile apps, and websites. QVC has been the first livestream shopping channel on multiple streaming services.
"QVC's fun and engaging livestream shopping experience lines up with fuboTV's mission to offer a leading portfolio of premium entertainment and lifestyle content alongside sports and news," said David Apostolico, SVP platform strategy, development & distribution for QVC parent company Qurate Retail Group. "We're excited to introduce our uniquely engaging vCommerce content to fuboTV viewers and welcome them as new customers, while also giving our existing customers yet another way to engage with us via digital streaming."
