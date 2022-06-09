Assisting customer and the industry in general in a market that is growing quickly, UK television facility dock10 has launched two free guides to help production teams understand the technology and terminology used in virtual studios production.
The Introductory Guide to Virtual Studios provides an overview of virtual studios, tracing the development of virtual studios, explaining their evolution from physical sets, green screens and the world of computer games. The Introductory Guide also explains how virtual studios work in practice and lays out their creative possibilities for programme makers.
The Virtual Production Glossary aims to clear up some of the confusion that surrounds the fast-growing virtual production sector. Designed for anyone struggling to explain the exact difference between virtual studios, virtual production and virtual reality – or is too embarrassed to ask what separates Mo-Cap from Mo-Sys – the Glossary is said to offer an “indispensable” guide to the tech terminology in virtual production.
Both guides are based on the knowledge and experience of dock10’s in-house virtual studio experts, who have helped creative teams to produce many programmes that rely on virtual technology including UEFA EURO 2020, Match of the Day and BBC Bitesize.
“It can be daunting when you first experience this exciting new technology. We were inspired to produce the free guides after receiving feedback from creative teams who loved the idea of creating virtual elements in their next production but were struggling to understand the technology’s capabilities and limitations,” explained dock10 head of studios Andy Waters. “There is a major skills gap in production, especially around emerging technology – our way of helping to address this is by providing free resources like the Introductory Guide to Virtual Studios and the Virtual Production Glossary for the wider industry.”
The Introductory Guide to Virtual Studios and The Virtual Production Glossary are free to download from. https://www.dock10.co.uk/downloads/dock10-introductory-guide-to-virtual-studios.pdf and at https://www.dock10.co.uk/downloads/dock10-virtual-production-glossary.pdf
The Virtual Production Glossary aims to clear up some of the confusion that surrounds the fast-growing virtual production sector. Designed for anyone struggling to explain the exact difference between virtual studios, virtual production and virtual reality – or is too embarrassed to ask what separates Mo-Cap from Mo-Sys – the Glossary is said to offer an “indispensable” guide to the tech terminology in virtual production.
Both guides are based on the knowledge and experience of dock10’s in-house virtual studio experts, who have helped creative teams to produce many programmes that rely on virtual technology including UEFA EURO 2020, Match of the Day and BBC Bitesize.
“It can be daunting when you first experience this exciting new technology. We were inspired to produce the free guides after receiving feedback from creative teams who loved the idea of creating virtual elements in their next production but were struggling to understand the technology’s capabilities and limitations,” explained dock10 head of studios Andy Waters. “There is a major skills gap in production, especially around emerging technology – our way of helping to address this is by providing free resources like the Introductory Guide to Virtual Studios and the Virtual Production Glossary for the wider industry.”
The Introductory Guide to Virtual Studios and The Virtual Production Glossary are free to download from. https://www.dock10.co.uk/downloads/dock10-introductory-guide-to-virtual-studios.pdf and at https://www.dock10.co.uk/downloads/dock10-virtual-production-glossary.pdf