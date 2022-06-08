Making it one of the first LED wall virtual production training academies to achieve such status, Final Pixel Academy has achieved Unreal Engine Authorised Training Partner certification by Epic Games.





The Unreal Authorised Training Partner programme supports those who commit to what is said to be a high standard of Unreal Engine training. The Final Pixel Academy courses - which include many options of both virtual and in-person training courses for various levels of professionals from entry level to professional up-skilling courses - are recognised as an Unreal Authorised Training Centres by Epic Games.



The courses offered are run by certified Unreal Engine trainers teaching the latest knowledge of Unreal Engine tools and techniques to produce on-set virtual productions.



The Final Pixel Academy is a rapidly expanding global academy that runs courses at all levels across the virtual production workflow, including creating Unreal environments optimised for virtual production and teaching the skills needed for an on-set virtual production crew.



The skills-based curriculum is built upon the workflow learnings and on-set experiences that Final Pixel has gained as pioneers in Mandalorian style virtual production and multiple end-to-end large scale shoots, including projects for BBC, Discovery, Disney/ABC and Shutterstock.



Commenting on the status award, Michael McKenna, CEO of



Final Pixel, said: "Unreal Engine is at the core of our virtual production process, and we are delighted we have been recognised by Epic Games for providing a high standard of training in Unreal Engine in our virtual production courses. Having this certification helps people looking for virtual production training courses understand that they will be trained in the latest techniques by experts in virtual production who use the technology every day and attract talent to be at the forefront of virtual production innovation."