In a move that the company says is a recognition of the growing need of media organisations to partner with innovative technology vendors as they look to navigate their transition to an IP-connected and cloud-based landscape, Imagine Communications has added three key new appointments to its European sales team.
The moves will see Mark Beard become senior sales director for the UK and South Africa, Daniel Shihata technical sales manager for the UK and Niklas Fabian join the Munich office as a pre-sales consultant for Imagine’s networking solutions, for all markets in EMEA and APAC.
Starting in advertising sales, Beard has enjoyed a career with broadcast suppliers, including DMC, Ericsson, BBC Technology and Red Bee. Most recently, he was responsible for the global sales and marketing strategy for Planetcast, one of the largest broadcast service providers in the Asia-Pacific region. In his new role, he will work with an already strong Imagine team to ensure the entire product portfolio and solutions capabilities are represented across the region.
Shihata brings an engineering background, including work in passive radar. He spent 10 years with TSL Products, including as a regional sales manager where he sold IP solutions to several high-profile projects in Europe. At Imagine, Shihata will use his experience and knowledge of the broadcast sector to strengthen the UK playout and networking team, and support media companies and systems integrators as they continue their transition to IP.
Fabian started out in production before moving into engineering and solutions architecture and joins Imagine Communications after 12 years with Rohde & Schwarz. Based in the Munich office, he will aim to build bridges between customers and Imagine’s development and management teams, ensuring that the networking product portfolio precisely matches the practical requirements of the industry.
“We know that media companies today are looking to form strong, co-operative relationships with key vendors as they progress their journey towards the IP-connected, software-enabled future,” said Mathias Eckert, SVP & GM EMEA and APAC for Imagine Communications explaining the appointments.
“That is why we are strengthening our team with Mark, Daniel and Niklas. Their track records speak for themselves, bringing not just years of service in the industry, but also interesting and valuable insights gained throughout their careers. Imagine continues to enjoy a period of dynamic growth, thanks to always being ahead of the pack in terms of IP connectivity and software-oriented functionality…Strengthening our team with industry leaders like Mark, Daniel and Niklas, will help us deliver on this vital ambition.”
