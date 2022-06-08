New York-based film and television studio and streaming network FilmRise and Bell Media, Canada’s leading content creation company, have forged a partnership deal to offer a range of FilmRise content across multiple genres.









Added Justin Stockman, vice-president, content development & programming at FilmRise titles will be available to Canadians on Bell Media’s CTV Throwback and CTV Movies digital channels and with no subscription or sign-in required on the CTV.ca platform and the CTV app.The deal includes the addition of more than 1,100 hours of FilmRise’s acquired content to Bell Media. Programs include such as Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen, Unsolved Mysteries, Kitchen Nightmares, Ex Machina, Boyhood and Foxcatcher. With select titles available now, including The Dick Van Dyke Show and Ex Machina, additional content will be added over the coming months,“As consumer interest in AVOD continues to grow, this strategic partnership with Bell Media enables our content to gain more visibility across North America,” said Daniel Gagliardi, VP of Digital distribution and business development at FilmRise. “ Now, Canadian viewers will be able to watch the FilmRise programming they love for free.”Added Justin Stockman, vice-president, content development & programming at Bell Media : “This partnership allows us to deepen our content offering on CTV Throwback and CTV Movies, delivering more titles and more choice for viewers.”