In a partnership that the parties say will bring the best global and local content to one free, easy-to-use service, Corus Entertainment and Paramount Global are to launch the Pluto TV FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) service in Canada this coming Autumn.
Pluto TV boasts nearly 68 million monthly active users who have streamed over 4.8 billion total viewing hours across over 30 countries and territories spanning three continents. In its debut form for Canada, the service will offer more than 100 unique, curated channels and over 20,000 hours of content including a spectrum of free programming spanning drama, comedy, lifestyle, kids, movies and around-the-clock news. In addition, Pluto TV will offer a curated slate of Corus Original library series that span a variety of genres.
The partnership will combine Corus ad sales capabilities combined with Pluto TV's platform and technology, serving compelling content to audiences and providing what the counties say will be a transformative model for advertisers. At launch, Corus will be the ad representative to what is positioned to become one of the largest free premium ad-supported streaming services in the country.
“Corus' relationship with Pluto TV underlines our commitment to ad-supported premium video, building on the success of STACKTV, the global TV app, and premium video-on-demand,” said Greg McLelland, EVP and chief revenue officer of Corus Entertainment. “The agreement further expands the volume of digital video inventory Corus has to offer, in a premium, brand-safe environment allowing our clients to achieve the impact of TV with the measurement and targetability of digital and connect with audiences wherever they are streaming.”
“Pluto TV is committed to further expanding its premium free offering for audiences around the world, and this game-changing partnership with Corus is a testament to that commitment all,” added Olivier Jollet, executive vice president and international general manager, Pluto TV.
“Following Pluto TV’s recent launch in the Nordics and the partnership we implemented with Viaplay, which served as the strategic framework for this deal, the upcoming launch in Canada will combine Corus’ incredible local content offering with Pluto TV’s global content and world class platform, positioning Pluto TV to become the leading free ad-supported streaming TV service in the country upon launch in the fall.”
