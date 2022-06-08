As broadcasters, particularly those across the US increasingly adopt the standard, TV device software provider iWedia has announced a partnership with network and multimedia IC firm Realtek to develop a reference platform to speed NextGen TV/ATSC 3.0 deployment.
Based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet and digital apps, NextGen TV is described by its proponents as the most significant broadcast technology upgrade to date. It is designed to offer a new, improved way for broadcasters to reach viewers with advanced emergency alerts, with features such as advanced video with more brilliant colour, sharper images and deeper contrast to create a more life-like experiences. The NextGen TV service is now on the air in more than 45 cities across the US.
The new partnership will be based on Realtek’s TV System on a Chip (SoC) and hardware platform integrated with iWedia ATSC 3.0 broadcast/broadband stack and browser. iWedia’s universal architecture is designed to empower customers to select from a full set of software stack, professional media player and browser or an a la carte solution. In addition, the stack is primed to collaborate with any third-party solutions such as ad insertion, analytics, and monitoring. It also fully supports the RUN3TV framework to ensure broadcaster application compatibility.
The result, say the partners, is faster time-to-market deployment that enables skinny bundle option, and secures compatibility across multiple interactive broadcast applications.
“NextGen TV is a new era-defining opportunity for broadcasters and TV OEMs across North America,’ commented Realtek vice president Yee-Wei Huang. “To take full advantage of it from launch, and to keep pace with the specification as it evolves, requires a robust, agile, and cost-efficient solution. That is what we have delivered in our joint ATSC 3.0 reference platform in partnership with iWedia.”
Added iWedia CEO Hans-Jürgen Desor: “Competition in the race to ATSC 3.0 is intense and companies looking to launch into this space need an edge. The unique combination of Realtek silicon innovations and iWedia’s market proven software for ATSC 3.0 offers a very strong platform for TV OEMs and broadcasters in the United States to deliver compelling media and entertainment services to their customers.”
