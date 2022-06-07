Amongst shifting trends that are seeing content publishers reimagine how they reach audiences, the Castify.ai omnichannel content distribution and monetisation platform has revealed a year-on-year rise of 170% in viewership with an increase of 230% in average time spent on customer OTT applications.
The platform is designed to allow video content owners to create their own branded OTT applications and free advertising-supported TV (FAST) channels across multiple smart TV and streaming platforms.
Its unified platform allows for a single user experience across all television manufacturers from a single dashboard. The company says that being able to embed company branding and select FAST service is bringing the industry to a tipping point where consumers can access unique content through built-in apps, instead of relying solely on streaming services in a market that it says is seeing leaders struggle to maintain subscribers.
Castify.ai’s data showed that as streaming subscription costs rise, viewers are more likely to explore free content that comes on their connected televisions. It added that as large companies pour greater funding into producing new shows to draw subscribers, smaller publishing studios were realising new opportunities for greater control over viewer experiences and the content they see.
Castify.ai predicts that new trends will bring a more level playing field where companies can provide quality content to the viewers that matter most to them. “This shift towards exploring new channels via Smart TV applications is occurring across various platforms as viewership trends move away from the crowded streaming landscape,” said Gal Turjeman, CEO of Castify.ai. “This is a breakout moment for smaller publishers who can reach new audiences across the Smart TV ecosystem with a single backend platform.”
Castify.ai cited automotive channel, High Octane as an example of how publishers are relying on CTV to reimagine distribution, is with the increasingly popular "High Octane caters to a global audience of automotive enthusiasts and we believe that the passion for cars is universal. The AVOD model supports our mission by making the platform accessible to everyone, everywhere with no paywall or barriers to entry," said Jeff Macaluso, principal, High Octane Media Partners.
