As it battles with an ever increasing number of local streaming content suppliers in key territories, Netflix’s European content has grown rapidly over the past few months and now stands at at or above 30% of programming in nearly all of its major European markets calculates Ampere Analysis.
With European 30% quota regulations for streamers already being introduced in a number of markets, the analyst says Netflix is now just a ‘rounding error’ away from meeting requirements across its entire European footprint. The notable exception is the UK and Ireland, where 27% of titles are European. France is also slightly under, as are minor markets Belgium and Switzerland.
The analyst noted that the shift to hit quota was recent and that in December 2021, 16 of the 27 markets analysed were under 30% European. Ampere also believes that even in the UK, Netflix will hit 30% European with the addition of just 408 European titles (or the removal of 953 non-European). Even fewer would be required for France, Belgium and Switzerland to reach 30%.
The study pointed out that Netflix was not alone in ramping up the proportion of its content that is European. While Netflix is ahead of its global streaming rivals in programming European content, Amazon also exceeds the 30% quota in Germany, Switzerland and Italy and is on a par with Netflix in the UK with 27% of catalogue titles being of European origin. Other Amazon markets range from 16% to 28% European.
HBO Max was also found to have a large proportion of European titles in its local catalogues, with the majority of its European footprint already exceeding 25% European. Disney still has some way to go, hovering around the 10% European mark. But like other studio and global streamers, Disney has recently been ramping up its European local original production activities.
Looking at reasons for this dynamic, Ampere suggested that the change could be viewed from two sides of the fence in terms of success. It either reflected the benefits of regulatory pressure in boosting the acquisition and production of European film and TV by US-based players operating in the region, or it showed how global players are increasingly competing directly with local and regional players with content that was hitherto largely the stronghold of single-market local broadcasters.
‘’Quietly, while no one was watching, Netflix has boosted the proportion of its catalogue titles that are European to the point where meeting new quota regulations should have no negative impact on its regional business,” observed Ampere Analysis research director Guy Bisson.
“The milestone is a reflection of heavy investment in content outside the US which is rapidly being mirrored by other global streaming players. Perhaps more surprising than Netflix’s 30% milestone is the fact that some of the newer major studio players are already rapidly approaching a similar proportion of European content in their local catalogues.’’
