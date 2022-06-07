After what is said to be a successful US launch, and following the incorporation of FreeWheel Media into the brand, the AudienceXpress multiscreen media solution for premium TV advertising is now available in Europe.
The launch will allow advertisers in Europe to buy premium TV advertising on an audience basis across all platforms, including connected TV (CTV), broadcaster streaming/ advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) platforms and digital publishers.
AudienceXpress is attributed with being able to enhance the way advertisers automate their media planning to reach audiences across screens and offers several differentiating features, including the ability to target, measure and report on campaigns in near real-time, integration with over 20 TV broadcasters and more than 50 AVOD streaming platforms, providing advertisers audience reach at scale.
It also uses multiple data sources to target the right audiences with CTV and digital video advertising and offers attribution solutions to track connected TV weblift on advertisers’ websites and apps, unlocking reach extension by onboarding advertiser proprietary data to target similar audiences
Access to parent company Comcast’s multiple data provider and measurement partners will allow AudienceXpress to move forward within the data space and support its strategic positioning on audience media buying.
“The AudienceXpress name represents more than a change in branding, it better describes our core offering: audience data, delivered efficiently,” said Virginie Dremeaux, vice president, marketing and communications, international at FreeWheel. “High quality audience data allows our clients to plan better, measure more accurately, and act on those results.”
“A fragmented marketplace, the shift to CTV, and the introduction of AVOD to the UK’s 17.5 million TV viewers have presented advertisers with new challenges and opportunities,” added Stefanie Briec, director, head of demand sales UK & International. “AudienceXpress provides easy and scaled access to the premium TV audiences that matter. We’re excited for advertisers in the UK to discover the advanced technology behind AudienceXpress and its suite of solutions for reaching specific audiences — not just demographics — across all screens.”
