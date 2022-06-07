Paris-based over-the-top (OTT) subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) provider Alchimie has launched a new platform for US viewers co-published with TV producer, talk-show host, author, actress and Latin American female-empowerment champion Luisa Diaz.
The SexyIsTimelessTV.com channel complements Diaz’s book of the same name, extending its message of female celebration, affirmation and empowerment to SVOD subscribers, via a blended playlist of her own productions and third-party premium documentary content from all over the world.
It also mirrors the topics contained in the book alongside reflections of Diaz’s personal struggles via Diaz’s eight theme-led playlists of TV programmes and documentaries, such as kindness, curiosity, self-respect, self-confidence, knowledge, nurture and listening. Every month over seventy hours of documentaries, handpicked by Diaz to complement and support her positive playlist themes, will be available to subscribers alongside Diaz’s own productions .
Diaz will also produce original, exclusive content including links and full-length programming, to offer her wise, often humorous, counsel. Her own productions and content will accompany her selection of acclaimed international documentaries chosen from Alchimie’s 55,000-hour editorial catalogue of premium programming
“I wrote Sexy is Timeless to celebrate and support women, particularly women and girls of all ages and backgrounds including my Latino community,” Diaz explained. “As a producer and presenter, SexyisTimelessTV.com gives me a channel to amplify valuable messages and offer viewers must-see, uplifting, inspirational documentaries with a female voice. Alchimie’s technology makes it simple to create and manage my channel, it provides the fuel with its incredible library of powerful, authentic documentaries and, it gives me a platform for my own shows and for these brilliant documentary producers telling important stories.”
“Luisa Diaz is passionate about empowering and affirming women, and her new channel champions the same positive themes and gives her voice a platform,” added Alchimie CEO Pauline Grimaldi. “Sexy Is TimelessTV.com allows Diaz to directly connect with her audience through her own productions, and inspire them with premium high-quality documentary content to support her narrative and her playlist themes. ”
