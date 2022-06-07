In the latest of a string of mergers and acquisitions, live video streaming and remote production solutions provide LiveU has bought it longstanding channel partner in the region, Pacific Live Media (PLM).









Dredge added: “LiveU's best-in-class solutions have been the main growth engine for our company and coming together as one entity is the natural next step. LiveU's technology delivers on so many levels and, as a trusted partner, we have taken great pleasure in developing innovative workflows that deliver increased production efficiency as well as a superb viewing experience.” PLM was set up in 2016 as a specialist contribution vendor with the aim of helping customers with their live media projects and problems in the best way possible.LiveU selected PLM its sole distribution partner for the Oceania region, having partnered with managing director Chris Dredge for several years previously who had been representing LiveU and its solutions for many years, supporting leading broadcasters, sports organisations, production companies and online media in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.The acquisition is designed to strengthen LiveU's go-to-market strategy in key markets, following the take over of UK partner Garland Partners in 2021 and is also part of its strategy to get closer to customers in key markets.Over the last couple of years, LiveU says that it has seen strong growth in the APAC region, especially in Australia, with increasing demand for cloud-based and hybrid live video solutions for news, sports and other live productions."We're delighted to welcome Chris Dredge and the PLM team into the LiveU family. PLM has excelled in sales, service and support of LiveU’s customers in the region,” said Samuel Wasserman, LiveU's CEO and co-founder commenting on the deal.“With his deep technological knowhow and passion for LiveU, Chris has played a central role in growing our business. Our joint customers are some of the most innovative adopters of our cloud-based remote production workflows worldwide. This move will help us to maximise our business potential and expand our end-to-end offerings as live events come back in full after the pandemic, facilitated by the tremendous local service and support."Dredge added: “LiveU's best-in-class solutions have been the main growth engine for our company and coming together as one entity is the natural next step. LiveU's technology delivers on so many levels and, as a trusted partner, we have taken great pleasure in developing innovative workflows that deliver increased production efficiency as well as a superb viewing experience.”