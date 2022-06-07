As the company accelerates expanding its US footprint and enhancing its media localisation offering for global content owners, cloud-based software and digital media services firm Blu Digital Group (BDG) has appointed Tony Rizkallah as chief operating officer to be responsible for operations and increased automation of business processes.





Rizkallah added: “Having worked within the media management and distribution industry for a number of years, I have been aware of the growth story of Blu Digital as it has evolved its services and software as the industry has matured. Blu is on a clear trajectory of rapid growth and I’m excited to join the company to help integrate and lead the operation through its next phase of transformation.” Rizkallah boasts extensive technology and operations background in digital media management. He spent 15 years building and running digital media management facility Bitmax, where he was responsible for the technology and operations of the business and was instrumental in the foundation of a number of its key contracts, including running the Apple iTunes preferred status contract from its inception. He also built and set the standards for the company’s localisation division, providing languaging and dubbing services for a variety of foreign content for distribution to platforms including Apple, Google and Amazon Prime.In addition, he set up QC processes and developed software and tools for a variety of media management and delivery applications. Prior to Bitmax, Rizkallah directed IT operations in the healthcare industry.Rizkallah’s appointment comes soon after the acquisition by Blu Digital Group of Central Post LA , a 4000 square foot post-production facility in Burbank, and its technical and creative teams. Rizkallah will be helping to integrate the existing infrastructure, which includes recording rooms and a Dolby Atmos-certified mixing stage, into Blu Digital Group’s existing operation, helping expand Blu’s English dubbing and audio description division.Commenting on the appointment, Paulette Pantoja, B lu Digital Group founder and CEO said: “Tony’s background in technology and operations in media management will be instrumental to the business as we continue to build and grow Blu Digital Group. He has the unique skill set of bridging technology and operations which is so important for Blu Digital as we integrate new business units and automate processes to continue our growth trajectory.”Rizkallah added: “Having worked within the media management and distribution industry for a number of years, I have been aware of the growth story of Blu Digital as it has evolved its services and software as the industry has matured. Blu is on a clear trajectory of rapid growth and I’m excited to join the company to help integrate and lead the operation through its next phase of transformation.”