Ad-supported streaming service provider Future Today has announced that it is scaling up its dedicated sales team, FTI+, to provide brands and agencies with a direct path to its inventory and 1:1 concierge care.
With flagship channels Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.tv, Future Today runs free channels across every major connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.
FTI+ will take the form of a dedicated sales team that will work directly with advertisers across categories – retail, CPG, travel, insurance, auto, QSR, and beyond – to help them achieve their brand objectives and goals through premium, brand-safe and transparent inventory.
“We’re launching FTI+ in response to the challenges that we see the advertisers struggling with as they try to migrate more budgets to streaming,” explained Jennifer D’Alessandro, head of ad sales & marketing, Future Today.
“Given the fragmentation in the industry, the media buying process for CTV today can be a daunting task – a publisher's inventory often shows up in multiple places leading to confusion around its true source and scale, while the delivery for a single campaign is often dispersed through different demand platforms leading to waste and poor user experience. AVOD viewership is booming and advertisers are following audiences to these platforms. However, in order to meet the opportunity, publishers and tech partners must make the buying process easy-to-understand, efficient, and transparent. With FTI+, we can deliver on all of these needs.”
Future Today said the most effective way for buyers to benefit from the many advantages of CTV and solve the fragmentation challenge is to work directly with publishers and inventory partners. With FTI+, buyers get direct, hand-sold inventory, alleviating issues for traditional TV buyers for whom CTV, with its complexity and fragmentation, can remain a new platform to navigate said the company.
FT+ also offers access to exclusive, high-performing ad formats and experiences, including QR code, text-to-consumer and channel download. Advertisers tapping into advanced creative formats on CTV earn an additional 47 seconds of time, while interactive CTV drives an incremental 72 seconds of time earned between brands and consumers. Advertisers can also get what is said to be efficient pricing compared to other streamers, with CPMs often half of what direct competitors offer. With CPMs in CTV already higher and buys becoming increasingly competitive, the value provided through FTI+ is claimed Future Today unique in market.
“With FTI+, we are giving advertisers clarity and confidence in their digital investments by now enabling the shortest and most-efficient path to our inventory,” added D’Alessandro.
