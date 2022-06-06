In a move that the global distribution group says will position it as a leader in pre-sale funding, while supercharging its distributor network within the creative community, Blue Ant International has acquired 100% ownership of UK-based content financing specialist Drive Media Rights.
Launched in 2013, Drive was founded as a production funding (pre-sale) house and evolved into a 360 global funding, sales and distribution business. Joining forces with Blue Ant International, the company will continue to offer a full range of commercial services, working with producers around the world to get their projects funded, produced and distributed.
As part of the deal, Blue Ant has now acquired Drive Media Rights’ library of over 900 hours of content which consists mainly of unscripted programming, with genres spanning documentary, history, science, crime, lifestyle and paranormal. This will bring Blue Ant International’s offering to almost 5000 hours of programming now available to broadcasters and streamers around the globe. Drive’s roster of production clients include October Films, Oxford Films, Blink Films, Air TV and Future Studios.
Drive’s managing directors Ben Barrett (pictured right) and Lilla Hurst (pictured left) will now join Blue Ant International as global head of content financing & partnerships and global head of acquisitions & partnerships, respectively. Barrett and Hurst will continue to operate from London (UK) and will report to Solange Attwood, EVP, Blue Ant International (pictured centre).
“As the media ecosystem evolves, a distribution partner that can bring meaningful financing, allowing our partners to realise their creative ambitions, is paramount,” Atwood remarked. “Our combined expertise and relationships with Ben and Lilla should help our partners to do more of just that.”
“We’re incredibly proud of what we and our team have achieved with Drive over the last nine years and we're excited to become part of a larger organisation. Blue Ant Media consists of top quality content producers, established channels and a thriving distribution business, all of which will provide new levels of opportunity and relationships, allowing us to seamlessly grow the combined business,” added Barrett and Hurst.
