A study from the Leichtman Research Group (LRG) has revealed the extent to which connected TV has established itself in the TV industry, finding that 87% of US TV households have at least one Internet-connected TV device, up from 80% in 2020, 69% in 2017 and 38% in 2012.
The findings from the Connected TV 2022 study, LRG’s nineteenth annual study on TVs in the US, are based on a survey of 1,902 TV households. The analyst defined a connected TV device as to include connected smart TVs, stand-alone streaming devices - like Roku, Amazon Fire TV sticks or boxes, Chromecast, or Apple TV - plus connected video game systems and/or connected Blu-ray players.
Across all households, including those with no connected TV devices, there was a mean of 3.9 devices per TV household – compared to 3.2 in 2020, and 2.4 in 2017 and also across all households, the mean number of stand-alone streaming devices is 1.5 – compared with 1.3 connected Smart TVs. Three-fifths of TV households had at least one stand-alone streaming device – up from 56% in 2020, 40% in 2017, and 4% in 2012
The survey revealed that half of all TV sets in US households are connected smart TVs – an increase from 39% in 2020, 24% in 2017, and 7% in 2014. Almost three quarters, 71%, of TV households had at least one connected smart TV – up from 58% in 2020, 41% in 2017, and 11% in 2012
Through such devices, said the survey, 46% of adults in US TV households watch video on a TV via a connected device daily – compared with 40% in 2020, 25% in 2017, and 4% in 2012. Younger individuals were found to be most likely to use connected TV devices. Among all ages 18-34, 62% watch video on a TV via a connected device daily – compared to 54% of ages 35-54 and 24% of ages over 55.
On a daily basis, 28% of adults watch video on a TV via a stand-alone device, 27% via an Internet-enabled smart TV app, 12% via a connected game system, and 3% via a connected Blu-ray player
“The data in this study indicate that there are now nearly 500 million connected TV devices in U.S. TV households. This is an increase from about 300 million connected TV devices in 2017,” said Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group commenting on the study. “Along with this increase in the number of devices, the percent of adults in the US using these connected devices to watch video on a TV each day has significantly increased—growing from 25% to 46%—in the past five years.”
