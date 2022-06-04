The momentum for NextGen TV, powered by the ATSC 3.0 broadcasting standard, is growing with the leading television stations serving the Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-Anderson markets beginning broadcasting with the new digital broadcast technology.
Based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet and digital apps, NextGen TV is described by its proponents as the most significant broadcast technology upgrade to date. It is designed to support a wide range of features that are currently in development. In addition to providing a new, improved way for broadcasters to reach viewers with advanced emergency alerts, NextGen TV also features advanced video with more brilliant colour, sharper images and deeper contrast to create a more life-like experiences.
Other attributed features as well as more vibrant video include A new Voice+ dialogue enhancement that brings voices to the foreground and a movie theatre-quality sound lets viewers hear every voice clearly and keeps volume consistent across channels. NextGen TV also can be enhanced with Internet content to enable viewers to get the most out of live sports, live news, and live events in real-time.
NextGen TV service is now on the air in more than 45 cities across the US. Features available on NextGen TV will vary by device and station as broadcasters roll out service across the country.
The new launch includes stations WLOS (ABC), WSPA-TV (CBS), WHNS (FOX), WYFF (NBC) and WMYA-TV (MyNet). It also follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations.
WMYA-TV, which is owned by Cunningham Broadcasting Corporation and covers the South Carolina portions of the television market, has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WMYA-TV will broadcast its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format.
All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five television stations.
Other attributed features as well as more vibrant video include A new Voice+ dialogue enhancement that brings voices to the foreground and a movie theatre-quality sound lets viewers hear every voice clearly and keeps volume consistent across channels. NextGen TV also can be enhanced with Internet content to enable viewers to get the most out of live sports, live news, and live events in real-time.
NextGen TV service is now on the air in more than 45 cities across the US. Features available on NextGen TV will vary by device and station as broadcasters roll out service across the country.
The new launch includes stations WLOS (ABC), WSPA-TV (CBS), WHNS (FOX), WYFF (NBC) and WMYA-TV (MyNet). It also follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations.
WMYA-TV, which is owned by Cunningham Broadcasting Corporation and covers the South Carolina portions of the television market, has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WMYA-TV will broadcast its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format.
All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five television stations.