New York-based TV studio and streaming network FilmRise is expanding its comedy offering with the acquisition of stand-up specials from Gotham Comedy Live for distribution across its streaming platforms around the world including the FilmRise Comedy app.
The deal includes exclusive expansive advertising and subscription video-on-demand (AVOD, SVOD) rights to 127 Gotham Comedy Live specials from Anthem Sports & Entertainment.
Each special features a leading stand-up comedian filmed live in front of an audience at Gotham Comedy Club in New York City. Performers include the best names in comedy including Gilbert Gottfried, Janeane Garofalo, Susie Essman, Louie Anderson, Margaret Cho, Sandra Bernhard, David Alan Grier, Mario Cantone, Lewis Black, Pamela Anderson, Norm Macdonald, and many others.
“Comedy is something we can always enjoy more of,” said Max Einhorn, SVP, Co-productions and acquisitions for FilmRise. “We are excited to bring laughter to fans old and new of these brilliant comedians through this iconic brand of stand-up.”
In May 2022, FilmRise secured the digital distribution rights to over 200 feature film titles from American motion picture production and distribution company Full Moon Features.
The deal granted TVOD, AVOD, SVOD and FAST rights in the US, Canada and Caribbean.
