Aiming to offer TV service providers additional ways to enhance their content offerings, OTT and hybrid TV solutions provider Vewd Software has announced a strategic partnership with AirConsole designed to simplify the distribution of casual gaming services in the TV market.
AirConsole is a cloud-based video game console developed by Zurich-based start-up N-Dream. New players can take advantage of the platform's freemium starter pack, which offers a selection of free games every week. The full catalogue offers more than 180 games to satisfy all audiences: from racing games aficionados, to sports and quiz lovers and more.
The gaming system will now offer integration with Vewd's content offering, enabling pay-TV operators, smart TV device manufacturers, and in-vehicle infotainment system vendors to add gaming services to their user experience (UX). The cloud-based solution has recently been deployed by Evoca, a NextGen TV service in the US.
"As TV service providers look for additional ways to enhance their content offerings, casual gaming has become an increasingly popular option," said Anthony Cliquot, Chief Operating Officer, leading the development of strategic partnerships at AirConsole. "Integrating our multiplayer gaming system with Vewd's content offering allows providers to enrich their TV service, attract hard-to-reach Generation Y and Z audiences and create a multi-generational quality time for their users, without making a significant investment in servers or needing to deploy additional hardware."
Vewd's content platforms — Vewd OS for smart TV, Vewd OpX for pay TV, and the Vewd for Automotive in-vehicle entertainment solution — now have in-built support for AirConsole casual gaming on both Android and Linux. With the joint solution, TV service providers can create a dedicated gaming section in their UX or expand upon existing gaming capabilities. No additional hardware is required to launch the gaming services, as the solution uses subscribers' smartphones as the controller.
"The casual gaming market is forecast to reach more than $23 billion in revenue by 2026, and we are excited to lead the charge in helping customers launch these revenue-enhancing services," added Amanda Oleson, vice president of content partnerships at Vewd. "AirConsole is a leading gaming platform for the pay-TV market with over a million monthly active players. Their cloud-based approach to gaming perfectly complements our software, bringing cutting-edge, modern entertainment experiences to subscribers in a simple, affordable way."
