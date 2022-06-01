In a joint venture with award-winning and critically-acclaimed producer Joe Weinstock, the UK’s second largest independent global production group, Argonon, has launched a new production label Rose Rock Entertainment.
With a focus on delivering cinematic Americana factual content with what it says will be a “provocative, engaging and entertaining edge”, the new prodco will launch with offices on the West Coast and Oklahoma, and lean on Weinstock’s extensive track record and roots in the heart of the USA, building on his expertise in male-skewed factual, expanding into a wider slate of projects for US and global audiences.
Weinstock joins from Spoke Studios (part of Wheelhouse Entertainment) where as co-President he was responsible for a raft of hit shows including the Emmy-nominated series Becoming for Disney+, River of No Return for Discovery, Assembly Required starring Tim Allen for History Channel and Inn the Works for Magnolia Network. Weinstock has also overseen and developed seven currently unannounced series at Spoke Studios for streamers and networks including Netflix and Hulu.
Rose Rock Entertainment becomes the ninth global label in the Argonon group and its first US joint venture, reinforcing, said the company, its strategic ambitions to turbo boost its US growth, building on its growing West Coast presence and long term East Coast base, whilst opening new headquarters in Oklahoma in The South.
Other Argonon labels include Bandicoot Scotland, producers of International Emmy-award winning show The Masked Singer UK for ITV; Leopard Pictures (Hard Cell for Netflix), Windfall Films (Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard for BBC One) BriteSpark Films (Dispatches for Channel 4), Like a Shot (Abandoned Engineering for Discovery), Leopard USA (House Hunters International for HGTV), Studio Leo (Cash in the Attic for Channel 5) and branded content arm Nemorin Film & Video (McDonalds, American Express, Amazon).
Commenting on the launch, Argonon CEO James Burstall said: “We’re delighted to invest in a multi award-winning and world class industry talent, who joins the group to helm our ninth powerhouse label as we take our successful joint venture model into the US. The launch of Rose Rock Entertainment will add rocket fuel to our US growth strategy with the opening of our third US headquarters and expansion of our West Coast hub, broadening our content ambitions and connectivity across the breadth of the US. As one of the last truly independent global superindies, we produce content across every genre and Rose Rock will further diversify our slate for networks, streamers and platforms across the globe.”
Weinstock added: “With the creative licence to shine a light on heartland America and offer a window into extraordinary worlds, I am excited to partner with global independent content group Argonon to launch Rose Rock Entertainment. As a creative storyteller, I am incredibly ambitious for Rose Rock; we’re passionate about creating unexpected and entertaining content, offering a platform for unheard voices and discovering never-seen-before characters, all captured through a cinematic documentary lens.”
Weinstock joins from Spoke Studios (part of Wheelhouse Entertainment) where as co-President he was responsible for a raft of hit shows including the Emmy-nominated series Becoming for Disney+, River of No Return for Discovery, Assembly Required starring Tim Allen for History Channel and Inn the Works for Magnolia Network. Weinstock has also overseen and developed seven currently unannounced series at Spoke Studios for streamers and networks including Netflix and Hulu.
Rose Rock Entertainment becomes the ninth global label in the Argonon group and its first US joint venture, reinforcing, said the company, its strategic ambitions to turbo boost its US growth, building on its growing West Coast presence and long term East Coast base, whilst opening new headquarters in Oklahoma in The South.
Other Argonon labels include Bandicoot Scotland, producers of International Emmy-award winning show The Masked Singer UK for ITV; Leopard Pictures (Hard Cell for Netflix), Windfall Films (Attenborough and the Mammoth Graveyard for BBC One) BriteSpark Films (Dispatches for Channel 4), Like a Shot (Abandoned Engineering for Discovery), Leopard USA (House Hunters International for HGTV), Studio Leo (Cash in the Attic for Channel 5) and branded content arm Nemorin Film & Video (McDonalds, American Express, Amazon).
Commenting on the launch, Argonon CEO James Burstall said: “We’re delighted to invest in a multi award-winning and world class industry talent, who joins the group to helm our ninth powerhouse label as we take our successful joint venture model into the US. The launch of Rose Rock Entertainment will add rocket fuel to our US growth strategy with the opening of our third US headquarters and expansion of our West Coast hub, broadening our content ambitions and connectivity across the breadth of the US. As one of the last truly independent global superindies, we produce content across every genre and Rose Rock will further diversify our slate for networks, streamers and platforms across the globe.”
Weinstock added: “With the creative licence to shine a light on heartland America and offer a window into extraordinary worlds, I am excited to partner with global independent content group Argonon to launch Rose Rock Entertainment. As a creative storyteller, I am incredibly ambitious for Rose Rock; we’re passionate about creating unexpected and entertaining content, offering a platform for unheard voices and discovering never-seen-before characters, all captured through a cinematic documentary lens.”