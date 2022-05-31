As it aims to continue the deal flow created in 2022, producer/distributor Beyond Rights has announced a number of changes to its senior sales team, spearheaded by the appointment of Kate Stevenson as VP sales, covering France, CEE, the Middle East and Africa.
Stevenson (pictured) will join Beyond Rights in June, after completing a fixed-term contract at Aardman. She started her television career at Sky and then went on to spend more than 10 years working for Twentieth Century Fox, latterly as sales director responsible for UK, Ireland, the Nordics, Netherlands, the Baltics and Russia.
Further moves will see recent recruit Joanna Rowley promoted to SVP sales for the UK, Nordics and Italy, alongside Lenneke de Jong, who has been elevated to SVP sales for Germany, Benelux, Iberia and Latin America. Sylvia Okyere joins the team as its new sales support executive, arriving from Banijay Rights, where she was sales coordinator. Each executive reports into Beyond Rights’ new head of sales, Sarah Bickley.
Commenting on the moves, Bickley said: “I have been very fortunate in my new role to have had a swift opportunity to re-shape and re-set the sales team to meet the current needs and future ambitions of the business. Recruiting at all levels is a challenge now, so we are particularly thrilled to welcome Kate and Sylvia. Kate previously worked with our CEO, David Smyth, so we know she is a skilled negotiator with a strong track record and enviable network, and we cannot wait for her to start. Sylvia, meanwhile, brings a wealth of experience to the pivotal role of sales support executive and has successfully hit the ground running.”
“I am really looking forward to joining Beyond Rights next month. The company has a fantastic catalogue, impressive producer partners – both in-house and third-party – and I get to work with David again,” added Stevenson. “I’m also excited to be joining an ambitious sales team with a clear passion for maximising opportunities for content across the ever-changing television landscape.”
