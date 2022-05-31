Furthering its recent flurry of activity that has seen a strategic acquisition and the launch of a new content recommendation service for personalised TV, end-to-end video streaming technology provider 24i has appointed Andrew Read as its SVP of global sales.
An experienced sales, sales operations, and business development leader, Read is being charged with brining a customer-centric approach to 24i as it transitions from its start-up roots to a more scalable and efficient sales organisation. Previously, he has held executive sales positions at Conviva and Comscore/Adobe, as well as consulting roles in the video delivery segment, where he developed go-to-market strategies across multiple product lines, established product/market fit, and instituted sales processes and tools.
As a member of the 24i executive team, Read will now be responsible for expanding the company’s market presence and strengthening what the company says is its global reputation as a streaming innovator.
“Andrew has an ideal cross-section of market experience – from start-ups to acquisitions – that will help us to evolve and scale the business,” said 24i CEO Neale Foster commenting on the appointment. “His unique combination of market and business expertise really resonates with customers and builds trust. This is an exciting phase for the company and Andrew is a great addition to the team as we continue our global expansion.”
“24i is well positioned to address the growing need for data-driven video delivery. We are able to cost-effectively provide personalised TV experiences to help our customers differentiate in their markets, which is a key driver for their success,” added Read. “Our success is intrinsically linked to our customer’s success, which is why we want to invest in developing long-lasting and high-value customer relationships. I am excited to be part of this journey,”
