WPP-owned media investment group GroupM has announced the launch of its Finecast addressable TV company in Spain, bringing to the market the ability to enable advertisers to personalise ads across on-demand, linear and live streaming.
In announcing the launch, Finecast noted that currently 80% of households in the country are connected to digital TV and 9.2 million of these households are continuously connected, meaning they are open to the endless possibilities offered by digital TV for a total of 28 million people. The firm adds that the situation will lead to more significant audience fragmentation and greater difficulty in achieving the levels of coverage and effectiveness advertising achieved with television just 10 years ago.
As a response, the company says the new technologies and possibilities for advertising in the TV environment - that is advertising across linear, connected TV, HbbTV and OTT - will be available to clients across GroupM agencies enabling them to take advantage of the innovative technologies leading the way in addressable TV.
“Our partnerships with premium data providers facilitate the intelligent segmentation of audiences based on socio-demographic, geographic, lifestyle/stage of life and economic behaviour variables. This provides highly accurate TV audience profiles,” commented Maribel Vivancos, director of Finecast Spain.
“With the global advertising platform, we are launching today, we can regain the lost audience of linear TV by applying greater targeting capabilities using these new TV content consumption environments. The advantage of targeting only those households that belong to our target audience, and even creating different segments and targeting them with different creative, allows us to offer more efficient and effective actions.”
