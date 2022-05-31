Looking to supply 4K Ultra HD immersive, true-to-life viewing experiences, Xiaomi and Amazon Fire TV have released a new line-up of smart TVs in the UK, available in three sizes, 43”, 50”, and 55”, with Fire TV built-in.
With a unibody metal frame supported by double stands, Xiaomi TV F2 Series with Fire TV offers a limitless, bezel-less design for what the companies describe as no less than “epic vision”. These devices deliver premium 4K UHD with 60Hz MEMC for immersive, true-to-life viewing experiences with DTS-Virtual:X, Dolby Audio and DTS-HD create cinematic at-home surround sound. With Fire TV built-in, the Xiaomi TV F2 Series will offer a personalised home screen that displays thousands of entertainment options.
With Fire TV built-in, customers can access apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and NOW TV. Also included is a voice remote featuring Alexa, and Apple Airplay also comes built in allowing direct casting from mobile devices.
“We are more than excited to collaborate with Amazon and bring Fire TV’s premium home entertainment experience to our users,” commented Steven Gong, country manager for Xiaomi UK & Ireland. “This is Xiaomi’s first smart TV series with Fire TV sold in Amazon UK, providing our users with a high-quality content experience and the intelligence of Alexa to deliver a truly smart TV experience.
“We're thrilled to join forces with Xiaomi to bring the Xiaomi TV F2 Series with Fire TV to customers in the UK. Xiaomi and Fire TV share a vision of combining the best hardware and software to provide high-quality, innovative and affordable smart TV experiences,” added Amazon Devices International vice president Eric Saarnio. “We are excited to be delivering a faster, simpler, and more natural way for customers to find content they want to watch and control their smart homes with Alexa.”
With Fire TV built-in, customers can access apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and NOW TV. Also included is a voice remote featuring Alexa, and Apple Airplay also comes built in allowing direct casting from mobile devices.
“We are more than excited to collaborate with Amazon and bring Fire TV’s premium home entertainment experience to our users,” commented Steven Gong, country manager for Xiaomi UK & Ireland. “This is Xiaomi’s first smart TV series with Fire TV sold in Amazon UK, providing our users with a high-quality content experience and the intelligence of Alexa to deliver a truly smart TV experience.
“We're thrilled to join forces with Xiaomi to bring the Xiaomi TV F2 Series with Fire TV to customers in the UK. Xiaomi and Fire TV share a vision of combining the best hardware and software to provide high-quality, innovative and affordable smart TV experiences,” added Amazon Devices International vice president Eric Saarnio. “We are excited to be delivering a faster, simpler, and more natural way for customers to find content they want to watch and control their smart homes with Alexa.”