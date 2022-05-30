The Extreme E Electric SUV motorsport company is renewing its partnership for Season 2 of its racing series with global sports streaming platform DAZN.
The Extreme E series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change. It also aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.
Extreme E began its highly anticipated Season 2 in NEOM, Saudi Arabia, on 19-20 February boasting some of the biggest names in motorsport competing once again for honours this year. Formula One World Champions Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Jenson Button, all Extreme E team founders, were joined by motorsport giants, McLaren, in a bid for coveted podiums in some of the world’s most remote and environmentally challenged locations – with the aim to drive global awareness of climate change.
Season 1 was a hit on traditional TV channels with 75 broadcasters in 180 countries, and Extreme E also developed a strong social media presence. The broadcast of the debut event in Saudi Arabia in April 2021 pulled in 18.5 million views across Extreme E’s TikTok account and Extreme E also joined forces with video game development and entertainment company One Earth Rising to create a new channel on Twitch.tv.
In this latest deal, DAZN will air Extreme E’s events in Japan as well as its rest of world territories. This will include the live and on-demand streaming of the Championship’s five X Prix in 2022 as well as the magazine programme, preview and review shows in English.
"We are incredibly excited to be broadcasting the second season of Extreme-E on the global platform,” said DAZN executive vice president Joseph Markowski. “As a company DAZN stands for innovative ideas, edge of your seat action and gender equality in sport and Extreme E ticks all those boxes. Last year saw a very competitive, fun and exciting racing series and we look forward to showing another brilliant season live on DAZN."
“As a premium OTT platform, DAZN is hugely valuable to us in developing a youth orientated audience which is an incredibly important market to our Championship,” added Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell. “We know that DAZN’s key audiences are particularly passionate about issues surrounding equality and the environment, both of which are key pillars of Extreme E. We look forward to bringing more thrilling action to DAZN in 2022, as well as the wider messages surrounding electrification, environment and equality.”
Extreme E began its highly anticipated Season 2 in NEOM, Saudi Arabia, on 19-20 February boasting some of the biggest names in motorsport competing once again for honours this year. Formula One World Champions Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Jenson Button, all Extreme E team founders, were joined by motorsport giants, McLaren, in a bid for coveted podiums in some of the world’s most remote and environmentally challenged locations – with the aim to drive global awareness of climate change.
Season 1 was a hit on traditional TV channels with 75 broadcasters in 180 countries, and Extreme E also developed a strong social media presence. The broadcast of the debut event in Saudi Arabia in April 2021 pulled in 18.5 million views across Extreme E’s TikTok account and Extreme E also joined forces with video game development and entertainment company One Earth Rising to create a new channel on Twitch.tv.
In this latest deal, DAZN will air Extreme E’s events in Japan as well as its rest of world territories. This will include the live and on-demand streaming of the Championship’s five X Prix in 2022 as well as the magazine programme, preview and review shows in English.
"We are incredibly excited to be broadcasting the second season of Extreme-E on the global platform,” said DAZN executive vice president Joseph Markowski. “As a company DAZN stands for innovative ideas, edge of your seat action and gender equality in sport and Extreme E ticks all those boxes. Last year saw a very competitive, fun and exciting racing series and we look forward to showing another brilliant season live on DAZN."
“As a premium OTT platform, DAZN is hugely valuable to us in developing a youth orientated audience which is an incredibly important market to our Championship,” added Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell. “We know that DAZN’s key audiences are particularly passionate about issues surrounding equality and the environment, both of which are key pillars of Extreme E. We look forward to bringing more thrilling action to DAZN in 2022, as well as the wider messages surrounding electrification, environment and equality.”