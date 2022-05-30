US soccer fans in the US have been given a summer boost by FOX Sports and fuboTV which have released coverage plans and broadcast schedules for the first window of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Nations League 2022/23 competition.
Coverage of the new international football tournament marks the first competition in the network’s agreement with UEFA signed in 2021 which features more than 1500 football matches and makes FOX Sports the exclusive US home to world-renowned competitions. The new deal will see FOX Sports present from 1-14 June 44 UEFA Nations League 2022/23 matches across the FOX family of networks, including FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, the Tubi AVOD service and the FOX Sports App.
In addition, sixty UEFA Nations League 2022/23 matches will stream exclusively on sports-first live TV streaming platform fuboTV’s Fubo Sports Network, as part of a FuboTV subscription package of more than 100 sports, news and entertainment channels.
fuboTV will also stream select UEFA Nations League matches on Fubo Sports Network through its distribution partners including Hisense Smart TVs, LG Channels, Sports on Tubi, Plex, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio Channels and XUMO.
Analysts working studio coverage for UEFA Nations League matches on FS1 include former US National Team stars Alexi Lalas, Maurice Edu, Stu Holden and Aly Wagner, as well as former England defender Warren Barton. LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo and LA Galaxy Midfielder Sacha Kljestan will make their FOX Sports studio analyst debuts during the competition, while Rob Stone, Rodolfo Landeros and John Strong round out the roster as hosts for UEFA Nations League matches on FS1.
