As part of its plans to enable over-the-top services growth with enhanced security, Tata Play has implemented Broadpeak BkS350 Origin Packager pre-integrated with Irdeto Control and Media Manager to its Tata Play Binge OTT aggregation platform.
With the new solution in place, the leading Indian content distribution platform’s Tata Play is now able to add additional security features based on its market requirements and extend its linear TV services, offering, said the company, a more secure and enjoyable experience for its customers.
Offering over 600 linear TV channels to its 18 million subscribers, Tata Play needs high performance for its services and its chosen solution partner is required to be able to offer the technologies, expertise, and standard of excellence to deliver the scalability and reliability required for the Indian market.
The pre-integration of Broadpeak BkS350 Origin Packager with Irdeto Control and Media Manager was a key feature considered by Tata Play while choosing its new packager. The integrated solution supports the latest CIPIX 2.3 standard, which is said to allow Tata Play to quickly add/integrate new linear TV services to their Binge+ hybrid set top box.
BkS350 packages and encrypts video content in ABR formats including Apple HTTP Live Streaming (HLS), mpeg-DASH, and CMAF. The solution, integrated with Irdeto Control, will help Tata Play to securely deliver live, time-shifted, and VOD services to any device. On-demand packaging on the BkS350 will reduce the client’s needs for encoding and storage resources while also providing high-throughput capacity to maximise cost savings.
Broadpeak’s solutions and live-2-file technology powered the launch of cloud DVR, enabling Tata Play to become the first operator to launch such services in India and South Asia.
Irdeto Control is offered either as a fully managed service, hosted in public clouds, which is how the solution is deployed at Tata Play, or as licensed software. With multi-DRM support and content usage management, Tata Play can manage customer demands and requirements with the scalable solution even during high-demand events, such as major live sports broadcasts. Tata Play uses Media Manager to administer a library of media assets, to simplify and streamline workflows.
Commenting on the partnership, a Tata Play spokesperson said, “Irdeto and Broadpeak’s solutions are most advanced and extensively installed in the OTT and IPTV sector, and we wanted the same capabilities to protect and enhance our video assets. Their solutions have not only improved productivity but also enriched the viewing experience of our subscribers.”
Offering over 600 linear TV channels to its 18 million subscribers, Tata Play needs high performance for its services and its chosen solution partner is required to be able to offer the technologies, expertise, and standard of excellence to deliver the scalability and reliability required for the Indian market.
The pre-integration of Broadpeak BkS350 Origin Packager with Irdeto Control and Media Manager was a key feature considered by Tata Play while choosing its new packager. The integrated solution supports the latest CIPIX 2.3 standard, which is said to allow Tata Play to quickly add/integrate new linear TV services to their Binge+ hybrid set top box.
BkS350 packages and encrypts video content in ABR formats including Apple HTTP Live Streaming (HLS), mpeg-DASH, and CMAF. The solution, integrated with Irdeto Control, will help Tata Play to securely deliver live, time-shifted, and VOD services to any device. On-demand packaging on the BkS350 will reduce the client’s needs for encoding and storage resources while also providing high-throughput capacity to maximise cost savings.
Broadpeak’s solutions and live-2-file technology powered the launch of cloud DVR, enabling Tata Play to become the first operator to launch such services in India and South Asia.
Irdeto Control is offered either as a fully managed service, hosted in public clouds, which is how the solution is deployed at Tata Play, or as licensed software. With multi-DRM support and content usage management, Tata Play can manage customer demands and requirements with the scalable solution even during high-demand events, such as major live sports broadcasts. Tata Play uses Media Manager to administer a library of media assets, to simplify and streamline workflows.
Commenting on the partnership, a Tata Play spokesperson said, “Irdeto and Broadpeak’s solutions are most advanced and extensively installed in the OTT and IPTV sector, and we wanted the same capabilities to protect and enhance our video assets. Their solutions have not only improved productivity but also enriched the viewing experience of our subscribers.”