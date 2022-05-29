Creating a data-fuelled customer intelligence platform that they say will help operators prevent churn and enhance average revenue per user (ARPU), set-top box (STB) and multiscreen entertainment software provider 3 Screen Solutions (3SS) has entered into a partnership with video business intelligence and predictive analytics firm NPAW.
The partners’ goal is to help operators forestall churn caused by UX dissatisfaction. In addition, the solution enables proactive campaigns that can decrease customer service costs. The platform is designed to create a rich user intelligence reservoir that helps service providers improve net promoter score (NPS). Simultaneously, it is also designed to reduce customer retention costs, mitigating potentially sizeable, and often fruitless, expenditure on win-back tactics.
The collaboration will see NPAW’s analytics platform is pre-integrated with the 3SS 3Ready Product Framework to create an automated analytics-driven experience management solution featuring actionable user insights. The partners’ Insights-Driven Personalised User Retention Solution is designed to help operators strengthen subscriber loyalty. It does so by generating customised and timely retention tactics within a personalised user experience (UX), offering metrics that reveal subscriber satisfaction levels in real-time.
The platform captures and interprets user experience data and as a result said the firms, operators can deploy informed, customer- and device-specific marketing and subscriber relationship campaigns optimised to nurture and grow loyalty and satisfaction, and safeguard ARPU.
3SS and NPAW technologies were first deployed together for Austria’s ORS in late 2021 and the new solution is currently being deployed by a major Latin American operator, yet to be announced.
“If a subscriber has had any unsatisfying experiences with a service, by the time the operator typically becomes aware of it, it may already be too late to say sorry,” commented Ferran Gutierrez Vilaró, CEO and Co-founder of NPAW. “When a customer considers churning based on some disappointment with the product, regardless of whether or not the shortcoming was under the operator’s control, their perception has been damaged; any customer care measures and win-back strategies might simply be too little, too late, and ultimately a waste of time and money.”
“Harvesting video intelligence really puts the analytics to work, but tracking and dashboards are not enough,” added 3SS CMO and CPO Pierre Donath. “If a customer is thinking about churning, the operator needs to know early on; the data to raise the warning bell needs to be automatically generated and available in real-time, it has to be informative, and rapidly understood and interpreted. The operator may have an arsenal of anti-churn business tools standing by, but unless the right one is deployed before the pivotal moment in the user’s decision-making, the retention initiatives will be ineffective.”
