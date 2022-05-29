Joining former colleagues in the next phase of growth for the London-based content creation, funding and distribution specialist, with responsibility to manage its business in the UK, North America, France, Italy and Asia territories, Holly Cowdery has been appointed head of sales of BossaNova.
Cowdery started her commercial career in television at NBCUniversal and Lionsgate and then at EOne. She joined BossaNova CEO Paul Heaney’s TCB Media Rights in 2017 as sales executive for Benelux, CEE and MENA, rising to a position of VP of sales.
She now joins BossaNova from Beyond Rights, which acquired TCB Media Rights in April 2020, following the collapse of Kew Media Group. Cowdery’s appointment sees her reuniting with other original team members from TCB, with Claire Lowe joining as commercial and business affairs director and Charlotte Johnson as finance and operations director at the start of the year and Jasmin Joseph who joined as BossaNova’s first employee as marketing manager in 2020.
Commenting on her new role, Cowdery said: “I couldn’t be more delighted to be re-joining Paul and the team. I am passionate about the content I sell and about the need to make strong lasting relationships with clients. The opportunity to get onboard the new hybrid model of BossaNova was too good to resist.”
“Holly brings a verve to her trade as an outstanding sales person,” added Paul Heaney. “Her content knowledge and professionalism allied to her intelligence, maturity and sparkling personality puts real weight behind BossaNova and will add an X factor into what is already an outstanding team.”
