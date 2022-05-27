Setting out a blueprint to build what it called a digital-first public service media organisation and manage the future demands of the Licence Fee settlement, the BBC has announced major changes to content and services including the closure of linear services.
As he disclosed the extent of the changes, BBC Director-General Tim Davie said the corporation must reform to stay relevant and continue to provide great value for all and that the new plan would focus on creating a modern, digital-led and streamlined organisation that could drive the most value from the licence fee and deliver more for audiences.
While it said that it would change in step with the modern world, giving audiences the content they want and delivering it to them in the ways they want it, the BBC calculated that the first phase of its plan would bring about £500 million of annual savings and reinvestment to make it digital-led.
It added that it would also reinvest £300 million to drive a digital-first approach, through changes to content and output and additional commercial income. This includes shifting what it said would be “significant”: amounts of money into new programmes for the iPlayer which will also attract extra third-party investment on screen, making savings in broadcast news and reinvesting that in video and digital news and also investing up to £50 million a year in product development.
Yet while the BBC said that the move would see the creation of a single, 24-hour TV news channel serving UK and international audiences, BBC News, offering greater amounts of shared content, it would also stop broadcasting smaller linear channels, such as children’s channel CBBC and art and cultural focused BBC Four. In addition, the plan will see overall up to 1,000 fewer people employed in the public-funded part of the BBC over the next few years.
“When I took this job I said that we needed to fight for something important: public service content and services, freely available universally, for the good of all,” said Davie commenting on the plan for the future BBC. “This fight is intensifying, the stakes are high. “I believe in a public service BBC for all, properly funded, relevant for everyone, universally available, and growing in the on-demand age. This plan sets us on that journey.”
