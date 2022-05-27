More western Europe success for SPI/FilmBox which has now struck a new distribution agreement with France-based business service provider Evermedia to make five channels from the SPI portfolio available to businesses that use its Everstream entertainment services.
Evermedia delivers IPTV and multimedia technologies to businesses in healthcare, hospitality and corporate sectors and to other non-residential venues via its Everstream platform.
The channels included in the deal are: SPI’s curated arthouse movie channel FilmBox Arthouse, which brings world cinema classics from iconic directors such as Hitchcock, Kurosawa, Fellini and many others to cinema lovers; DocuBox, which broadcasts a collection of award-winning documentaries about different cultures and the wonders of the world; FashionBox, for content on fashion trends and all things style; Fast&FunBox, which offers action-packed programming dedicated to action sports; 360 TuneBox, which presents new music every week with emerging artists.
“We are pleased to expand our reach to include businesses in France in partnership with the leading business-only service provider, Evermedia,” said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe and Africa at SPI International commenting on the deal. “The addition of our channels that broadcast entertaining content ranging from classic movies to documentary, fashion, sports and music programming will surely enhance the program offerings of Everstream’s clientele.” added Twiss.
“The Everstream platform offers more than 60 thematic channels (sports, entertainment and international news). SPI’s channels are of really high quality, and this is a wonderful opportunity to integrate their channels into our entertainment offering," added Evermedia CEO Emmanuel Hardy. “Everstream addresses the B2B markets of hotels, healthcare and companies in all possible uses of distribution on IP networks of televisions, smartphones and tablets and on Coaxial networks. The particularity is to break with the current models of payment per room and to offer a never-before-seen flexibility of consumption measured by usage. This approach makes content accessible to a much wider clientele.”
