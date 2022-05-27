Sports streaming provider DAZN has reported setting a live cumulative viewership record for the UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) final between Olympique Lyonnais and Barcelona drawing 3.6 million viewers globally for the game.
Audiences drawn across DAZN, DAZN’s UWCL YouTube channel and 11 free-to-air channels in Europe were up 56% compared with last season’s final.
The 2022 final was the first year in DAZN’s multi-year partnership with UEFA and YouTube that made the entire competition available for free to fans around the world all season. Total engagement for the first season’s 61 matches, highlights, player interviews and other original content speaks for itself.
A landmark 64 million views and counting were clocked on DAZN and DAZN’s UWCL YouTube channel from over 230 countries and territories, including millions tuning in live each match week for a grand total of 168 broadcast feeds in 11 different languages. Of that, 4.1 million live views were attributed to the past weekend’s final. Moreover, in the last three months of the season alone, more than 12.3 million unique viewers visited DAZN's UWCL YouTube channel to watch the knockout round fixtures, final and nonstop original content.
“This first season as the global broadcaster of the UWCL has been a tremendous success and reflects DAZN’s commitment to close the coverage gap between women’s and men’s sports,” commented DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev. “We are invigorated about Year Two and look forward to engaging even more audiences as we further contribute towards building popularity in women’s football.”
Added Nadine Kessler, chief of Women's football, UEFA: “Our first season of the revamped UEFA Women’s Champions League has been an amazing success story. We have seen clubs playing in their big stadiums, attendances records being broken across several clubs and countries – and even a world record for an official women’s match broken twice at the iconic Camp Nou, where over 90,000 fans turned up and made history. Together with DAZN…we managed to give the women’s game the exposure it deserves.”
