In a move strengthening its Go offering and underlines a new phase of investment in its portfolio of SaaS streaming solutions, video software provider Synamedia has announced the acquisition of UK-based privately-owned content discovery platform provider Utelly.
With products targeted at the entertainment industry, Utelly’s offerings include metadata aggregation, search and recommendations, as well as content management and a content promotion engine.
The solution is designed to simplify the complexity of users’ content discovery across TV channels, on-demand and multiple streaming services. Its SaaS-based technology is already pre-integrated with the Synamedia Go video platform and will now be embedded in the Go.Aggregate add-on pack to solve what Synamedia says is one of the major challenges viewers face: finding content across TV and apps on any screen.
Utelly aggregates data in real-time from multiple metadata providers – pre-integrated with Gracenote, TiVo, IMDB, Netflix and 50 others. By unifying data and using AI to enrich sparse data sets, Utelly says that it can provide customers with search and recommendations that enhance viewers’ content discovery experiences. The result it says is an increase in customers’ Net Promoter Score (NPS), subscriber retention, and ARPU.
"Every day we hear from customers that metadata aggregation is an obstacle that is negatively impacting viewer engagement said Synamedia CEO Paul Segre commenting on the deal. “Utelly was ahead of the curve in recognising this and developing a SaaS solution that enables end users to find content across aggregated TV and video services. Its AI-powered solution eliminates the complexity of combining data from multiple metadata providers and is a great addition to our Synamedia Go streaming platform.”
Utelly founder and CEO Romain Eude, added” “This acquisition is testament to the hard work and ingenuity of our tight knit team of developers who have put Utelly on the map. We look forward to the next step in Utelly’s journey as we become part of the Synamedia family and embrace the new opportunities on a global scale.”
