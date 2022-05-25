In what could be a massive move involving the world's second largest producer of Spanish-language programming, white label OTT and FAST Channel service provider OTTera is partnering with TV Azteca to deliver pay-TV channels on Samsung TV Plus in the Mexican region.
As one of the top multimedia companies in Mexico, Mexico City-based TV Azteca provides Spanish-language content ranging from national TV networks to local broadcasts, to a wide-ranging group of viewers in the territory. Los Angeles-based OTTera – which connects local publishers and content owners with the largest connected TV companies in the FAST arena - will deliver and monetise three TV Azteca pay-TV channels: Azteca Uno Delay -1 hour, Corazón and Clic to Samsung TV Plus.
"We are excited for this opportunity to work with TV Azteca to expand into what we call the "BroadFAST" space, the movement of traditional Broadcast channels into the FAST arena," said OTTera chairman and CEO Stephen L. Hodge. "As FAST channel growth continues to skyrocket in every corner of the globe, TV Azteca is poised to move quickly and easily into this market. Its high-quality programming and broad appeal has already given it the edge among viewers."
“This strategic alliance with OTTera will allow us a greater distribution of the TV Azteca channel portfolio with Samsung mainly, and in the near future with other smart TV producers in Mexico and LATAM. We are very excited about this agreement," added TV Azteca International sales director Jorge Gutiérrez.
