As it continues with the £2 billion network transformation programme which has seen it become the largest spectrum holder in the UK, Three UK has revealed that its 5G network now covers more than 54% of the UK’s population, making it the UK’s biggest 5G network.
In addition to overtaking rival EE in terms of taken population coverage leadership for 5G in the UK, Three UK also noted that its 5G customers are able to benefit from the UK’s fastest 5G speeds, independently verified by Ookla for the period of Q3-Q4 2021. The median download speed on the Three UK 5G network, now available in more than 400 locations across more than 3,000 sites, is 285 Mbps and 5G’s share of traffic on the Three UK network has now reached 19%.
The mobile operator has pursued an aggressive ramp up of its 5G offer over the course of the last eighteen months. It now carries over 28% of the UK’s mobile traffic, with its customers using 2.2x more data than the average UK user. The company also claims to have the largest year-on-year active growth for ten years, taking advantage of what it calls its market leading 5G spectrum holding.
In addition to extending the reach of its 5G network, Three UK also announced that it was also upgrading its 4G network with thousands of sites serving millions of customers already able to benefit from speeds said to be up to 150% faster than previously available. A major 4G upgrade programme will take place over the next two years.
The network improvements are also said to have been made in order to support major growth in customer data consumption on the Three UK network which now stands at almost 20GB per month, up 15% compared with the same time a year ago.
“We are relentlessly focussed on delivering the UK’s biggest and fastest 5G network for the UK,” commented Three UK chief technology officer David Hennessy. “Millions of mobile, business and home broadband customers across more than half the UK’s population are able to access our superfast speeds enabling them to live their digital lives to the fullest.”
Just weeks ago, the operator announced that it would close its 3G network at the end of 2024. The move is designed to free up resources to allow the operator to focus on extending 5G and improving 4G.
