In what it said was a clear demonstration of its unique broadcast capabilities, BT has unveiled the scope of its new Vena network at its Media & Broadcast division, tapping resources from its BT Sport and EE mobile operations in a broadcast-grade private 5G infrastructure.
Through the trial, BT Media & Broadcast, showed how the Vena smart broadcast network can bring together high-performance networking, private 5G and cloud to deliver live sport in the highest possible quality, and with the greatest efficiency. The demo is said to represent a key milestone within BT’s development of its 5G private network strategy.
The network’s capability was shown off in the broadcast of the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Saracens v Northampton Saints, designed to be a showcase of the benefits that 5G and cloud-based technologies bring to broadcasters.
Traditionally, broadcast cameras connect to the Outside Broadcast solely using radio (RF) signals which rely on proprietary equipment. 5G-enables potentially a range of camera devices, in a wider range of locations, to be used, opening up new creative and operational benefits to broadcasters.
BT collaborated to enable a number of the matchday cameras to be connected via a standalone private 5G network it had installed at the ground. These cameras’ output then formed part of the live BT Sport coverage of the match. The operator said that never before in the UK have key matchday cameras been enabled in this way as part of a customer broadcast. In addition, BT Media & Broadcast, showcased a cloud production demonstration to highlight to customers and partners some of the innovative workflows enabled by this approach to production.
“These pioneering collaborations demonstrate how our new smart broadcast network, Vena, along with private 5G and cloud technology, can make a huge difference to the way broadcasters produce coverage of rugby, football and other sports, and can provide a number of creative, sustainable and operational benefits,” said Faisal Mahomed, Director of BT Media & Broadcast, commenting on the showcase. “BT continues to innovate and harness the power of 5G and cloud production to introduce new products and services for our customers and partners.”
Added head of BT Sport Jamie Hindhaugh: “We are proud of our role in the track record of recent broadcast innovations across BT. This weekend’s innovations at Saracens continue to highlight the key role 5G will play in the future of sports television.”
The new rugby showcase also form the latest in a series of demos of 5G and cloud in broadcast. In 2018 BT Sport and EE carried out the world’s first live broadcast over 5G using remote production, delivering a two-way transmission from Wembley Stadium to London’s ExCeL exhibition centre and a year later BT Sport collaborated with BT’s Media & Broadcast arm to broadcast the world’s first live 8K test broadcast, into the IBC exhibition in Amsterdam. In March 2022, BT unveiled uses of 5G which re-imagine the experience of watching and performing sports, dance, music and theatre through virtual, augmented and mixed reality applications.
The network’s capability was shown off in the broadcast of the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Saracens v Northampton Saints, designed to be a showcase of the benefits that 5G and cloud-based technologies bring to broadcasters.
Traditionally, broadcast cameras connect to the Outside Broadcast solely using radio (RF) signals which rely on proprietary equipment. 5G-enables potentially a range of camera devices, in a wider range of locations, to be used, opening up new creative and operational benefits to broadcasters.
BT collaborated to enable a number of the matchday cameras to be connected via a standalone private 5G network it had installed at the ground. These cameras’ output then formed part of the live BT Sport coverage of the match. The operator said that never before in the UK have key matchday cameras been enabled in this way as part of a customer broadcast. In addition, BT Media & Broadcast, showcased a cloud production demonstration to highlight to customers and partners some of the innovative workflows enabled by this approach to production.
“These pioneering collaborations demonstrate how our new smart broadcast network, Vena, along with private 5G and cloud technology, can make a huge difference to the way broadcasters produce coverage of rugby, football and other sports, and can provide a number of creative, sustainable and operational benefits,” said Faisal Mahomed, Director of BT Media & Broadcast, commenting on the showcase. “BT continues to innovate and harness the power of 5G and cloud production to introduce new products and services for our customers and partners.”
Added head of BT Sport Jamie Hindhaugh: “We are proud of our role in the track record of recent broadcast innovations across BT. This weekend’s innovations at Saracens continue to highlight the key role 5G will play in the future of sports television.”
The new rugby showcase also form the latest in a series of demos of 5G and cloud in broadcast. In 2018 BT Sport and EE carried out the world’s first live broadcast over 5G using remote production, delivering a two-way transmission from Wembley Stadium to London’s ExCeL exhibition centre and a year later BT Sport collaborated with BT’s Media & Broadcast arm to broadcast the world’s first live 8K test broadcast, into the IBC exhibition in Amsterdam. In March 2022, BT unveiled uses of 5G which re-imagine the experience of watching and performing sports, dance, music and theatre through virtual, augmented and mixed reality applications.