Despite a common misconception that streaming series are more likely to be short-lived than their linear counterparts, research from Ampere Analysis has revealed just how streamers are increasingly committed to long-running series.
Indeed, the study found more TV shows for video-on-demand (VOD) platforms renewed for their second or later season than ever before in the first quarter of 2022. Of all VOD renewals in the UK and USA announced in 2021, 51% were in their fourth or later season, a 6% increase in comparison to 2020, suggesting that long-running series are no less effective in driving both subscriber growth and retention than shorter, or limited series.
The increase in the volume of streaming renewals was being driven by relative newcomers to the VOD landscape such as Disney+ and Discovery+, as they turn their considerable production capacity to streaming. Ampere noted that both companies were taking multiple season risks on high-profile titles, as well as renewing existing titles previously intended for their linear platforms.
Ampere also revealed the streamers’ different strategies. It noted that Netflix first run commissions continued to increase throughout 2021, with 8% more new titles announced than in 2020, but the number of returning titles announced by the streaming giant showed a decrease, with 2% fewer renewals announced in 2021 than in 2020. Unscripted titles were less likely to be cancelled than their scripted counterparts, representing just 7% of all streaming cancellations in 2021. Unscripted titles are also more likely to last longer, representing the highest proportion of all VOD renewals in Q1 2022 (54%).
Assessing the findings of the study, and advising strategies going forward, Ampere Analysis senior analyst Olivia Deane noted that even with an overall increase in the volume and proportion of returning VOD titles, streamers must strike a balance between committing to fresh new content and satisfying fans of existing titles in order to compete.
“For streaming newcomers like Disney+ and Discovery+, which have well-established fan bases for key IP, it’s easier for commissioners to make long-term commitments to titles they know viewers will love,” she said. “Streamers also need to compromise between pleasing fanbases of more expensive scripted titles from genres like Sci-Fi & Fantasy, while making a range of unscripted content. The latter fleshes out their catalogue with cheaper to make, easily digestible titles, that can be very popular, and therefore represent a better return on investment.”
The increase in the volume of streaming renewals was being driven by relative newcomers to the VOD landscape such as Disney+ and Discovery+, as they turn their considerable production capacity to streaming. Ampere noted that both companies were taking multiple season risks on high-profile titles, as well as renewing existing titles previously intended for their linear platforms.
Ampere also revealed the streamers’ different strategies. It noted that Netflix first run commissions continued to increase throughout 2021, with 8% more new titles announced than in 2020, but the number of returning titles announced by the streaming giant showed a decrease, with 2% fewer renewals announced in 2021 than in 2020. Unscripted titles were less likely to be cancelled than their scripted counterparts, representing just 7% of all streaming cancellations in 2021. Unscripted titles are also more likely to last longer, representing the highest proportion of all VOD renewals in Q1 2022 (54%).
Assessing the findings of the study, and advising strategies going forward, Ampere Analysis senior analyst Olivia Deane noted that even with an overall increase in the volume and proportion of returning VOD titles, streamers must strike a balance between committing to fresh new content and satisfying fans of existing titles in order to compete.
“For streaming newcomers like Disney+ and Discovery+, which have well-established fan bases for key IP, it’s easier for commissioners to make long-term commitments to titles they know viewers will love,” she said. “Streamers also need to compromise between pleasing fanbases of more expensive scripted titles from genres like Sci-Fi & Fantasy, while making a range of unscripted content. The latter fleshes out their catalogue with cheaper to make, easily digestible titles, that can be very popular, and therefore represent a better return on investment.”