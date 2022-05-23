In a collaboration that links the broadcast industry’s originators with its future, BBC Studios TalentWorks has teamed up with Meta’s Facebook Creator Collective and Instagram Diverse Voices to offer four creators the chance to gain TV experience and skills, create original IP, and help accelerate their careers.
Building on the success of the BBC’s Creator Residencies, and Funded by Meta, the programme will see up-and-coming creators invited on to placements with BBC Studios, to gain first-hand experience and mentoring, as well as the opportunity to develop their own projects.
Meta’s Diverse Voices Programme was launched in 2021 and headed up by Georgie Maltby, Meta’s creator partner solutions lead, to support creators from underrepresented communities across the EMEA region. As part of the Programme, Meta worked with c.500 creators, offering a bespoke education program to aid development; audience and community building resources; and strategic product support through consultations with partner managers.
The four selected creators are: Shahira Allen, Shu Shi Lin, Paddy Smyth and Bea Dux. Allen, Shi Lin and Smyth will spend six months in residence with BBC Studios Productions Digital Originals team and Bea will spend six months in residence with BBC Studios ScriptWorks.
With a strong focus on black Britishness, Allen’s pitch focusses on exploring the modern-day history of “blackness” in cities and towns outside of London while during her placement with BBC Studios ScriptWorks, Dux will focus on a scripted comedy-drama loosely based on her own experiences entering the adult nightlife scene in London.
Commenting on the residencies, Helen O’Donnell, head of BBC Studios TalentWorks said: “Shahira, Bea, Paddy and Shu are exciting emerging creators from a wide range of cultural and socio-economic backgrounds with innovative original ideas. BBC Studios TalentWorks is delighted to be able to team up with Meta to offer these young creators the opportunity to craft their skills, and we can’t wait to see their pitches come to life.”
Added Meta EMEA director of creator partnerships Louise Holmes: “We’re so proud that Shahira, Bea, Paddy and Shu have been selected by BBC Studios to gain new experiences doing what they love. In partnering with BBC Studios, we’ve been able to bolster our long-running Diverse Voices Programme in the UK, as we continue to look for opportunities that amplify the voices of creators who speak for underrepresented communities. We look forward to seeing the results and continuing our partnership with these creators as they embark on this exciting new residence.”
